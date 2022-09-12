Citroën C3: if the new hatch is expensive for you, how about a used one?

When talking about used Citroën, there are many people who get the shivers down their spines or evoke divine protection. The bad reputation of the brand’s after-sales service has tarnished the image of the manufacturer’s cars a lot, but don’t worry. Now that a new Citroën C3 is knocking at the door, we remind you that the hatch is one of those wronged cars in history.

Of course, that doesn’t mean that owning a second-generation used Citroën C3 is entering the gates of paradise. However, the compact has qualities and is far from being the capiroto on four wheels.

If it is well maintained and with the correct and up-to-date maintenance – especially suspension and lubricant within specifications – it has everything to be a good buy. We have gathered 10 facts about the Citroën C3 for you to research better and consider it when buying.

1 – Compact hatch engines and performance

The Citroën C3 had its second generation launched in Brazil in 2012 with two engine options. The 1.5 8V of the TU4M line equipped the entry versions and is nothing more than the 1.4 with greater volumetric capacity and recalibrated.

Thus, there are 93cv of power with ethanol and 89cv with gasoline at 5,500rpm and maximum torque of, respectively, 14.2kgfm and 13.5kgfm at 3,000rpm. A performance quite sufficient for the city. The impeller has a low level of vibration and low rpm force.

The compact hatch was restyled in 2012, gaining more balanced lines in the second generation (Photo: Marlos Ney Vidal/EM/DA Press)

The 1.5 was replaced in 2016 by the 1.2 three-cylinder. Pure Tech is a benchmark in efficiency and made the Citroën C3 one of the most economical cars in the country at the time. With 12 valves, variable controls, variable oil pump, belt bathed in oil and exhaust manifold integrated into the head, it generates 90cv (e)/84cv (g) and 12.9kgfm (e)/12.2kgfm (g) at 2,750 rpm.

For those who care more about performance, the more expensive versions of the Citroën C3 kept the well-known EC5. The 1.6 16V produced in Sul-Fluminense started with 122cv (e)/115cv (g) and 16.4kgfm (e)/15.5kgfm (g), with a five-speed manual or four-speed automatic transmission.

With the advent of the six-speed Aisin gearbox – which greatly improved the compact’s sprints – the Citroën C3 1.6 automatics had their power reduced to 118cv (e)/115cv (g). Either way, it’s a powerplant that works well at higher and cruising speeds, with low noise and harshness.

2 – How is the consumption of a used Citroën C3?

The engines used by the second-generation used Citroën C3 are not guzzlers. As said, the 1.2 was the king of the economy, but the 1.5 also had moderate consumption. The point outside the curve is 1.6. Check the averages within Inmetro standards in the 2016 PBEV table (in km/l).

Motor 1.2 12V

Urban ethanol consumption: 10.6 km/l

Road ethanol consumption: 11.3km/l

Urban gasoline consumption: 14.8 km/l

Road gasoline consumption: 16.6 km/l

Category Note: A

General Note: A

Energy efficiency seal: Yes

1.5 8V engine

Urban ethanol consumption: 8.0 km/l

Road ethanol consumption: 10km/l

Urban gasoline consumption: 11.8 km/l

Road gasoline consumption: 14.6 km/l

Category Note: A

General note: B

Energy efficiency seal: Yes

Engine 1.6 16V AT4

Urban ethanol consumption: 7.9 km/l

Road ethanol consumption: 8.8 km/l

Urban gasoline consumption: 11.0 km/l

Road gasoline consumption: 12.6 km/l

Category Note: D

General note: C

Energy efficiency seal: No

Engine 1.6 16V AT6 (2019)

Urban ethanol consumption: 7.6 km/l

Road ethanol consumption: 9.3 km/l

Urban gasoline consumption: 10.9 km/l

Road gasoline consumption: 13.2 km/l

Category Note: D

General note: C

Energy efficiency seal: No

The second-generation Citroën C3 has a good quality interior finish, better than its competitors at the time (Photo: Marlos Ney Vidal/EM/DA Press)

3 – Dynamic behavior of the compact hatch

Produced in Porto Real (RJ) on the platform of the then Peugeot 208, the Citroën C3 now has a firmer construction. If before, the model was cute, but seemed fragile when running, extremely light steering and a body that twisted a lot in the curves, the improvements of the PF1 architecture made the hatch more “tough”.

Not that it was a car with the right German engineering, but the bodywork improved rigidity and the steering became more direct. And stability has also been improved, notably in curves and at higher speeds on the road.

4 – Premium compact level finish

In the early 2000s, Citroën’s strategy in Brazil reversed the order of value in Europe. Here, the brand positioned itself as more premium than Peugeot, its PSA holding partner. This was clear in models like the Xsara Picasso and C4, and even in the first and second generation Citroën C3.

The Citroën C3 launched in 2012 maintained a good level of finish, much more refined and with better-crafted materials than the average entry-level hatchback segment. So much so that the model continued to position itself in the subcategory of “premium compacts”.

Firm-flap seats, soft-touch plastic panel, details on the air vents and well-fitting door panels make the cabin quite pleasant. It still has the straight base steering wheel and the instrument panel in three circular dials. Not to mention the chrome details that mimic the brushed steel of the more expensive variants.

5 – Comfort on board the Citroën C3

Like every compact hatch, the Citroën C3 has its limitations. Driver and passenger bump their knees into the dashboard trim, but still enjoy some shoulder and head clearance.

You can’t stretch out in the back seat. People who are 1.73m tall stand with their knees close to the front seat. The space there can only accommodate two adults. The trunk holds at least a reasonable 300 liters.

Electric assistance is a delight when it comes to manoeuvring. The advantage of this generation of Citroën is that it has more variable assistance, getting firmer with speed – unlike the first Citroën C3. Sound insulation is fair to good, but the suspension setup still charges the passengers’ spine.

The rear seat has limited comfort for two people as there is not much legroom (Photo: Marlos Ney Vidal/EM/DA Press)

6 – Legal version to buy

For those who want a relatively equipped and economical car, the Citroën C3 Tendance 2017 can be a good choice. It has prices between R$ 45 thousand and R$ 50 thousand. In terms of safety, it only has the mandatory front airbags and brakes with ABS and EBD. But at least it’s equipped with a reverse sensor and daytime running lights.

In terms of comfort, it has air conditioning, power steering, electric trio, steering wheel with height and distance adjustments, on-board computer, driver’s seat with height adjustment and split rear seat.

In terms of style, a highlight is the Zenith windshield – which extends beyond the first column –, 15-inch alloy wheels, headlights and fog lamps. The Citroën C3 could still receive an optional multimedia center, with GPS, USB input and Bluetooth. Another possible option was automatic air conditioning.

With 300 liters of volumetric capacity, the trunk of the C3 is in the middle of the compact hatch segment (Photo: Marlos Ney Vidal/EM/DA Press)

7 – Another cool version of the Citroën C3

For those who want the practicality of an automatic car and more performance, we recommend the Citroën C3 Exclusive 1.6 AT, which was the top-of-the-line version in 2019. In addition to the six-speed transmission, it has more than the aforementioned Tendance 1.2 electrochromic rearview mirror, cruise control with speed limiter, automatic air conditioning as standard, armrest and light and rain sensors.

Here, the multimedia system is also standard and more elaborate, with a seven-inch screen. In addition to internal HD, GPS, Bluetooth connection and USB input, it allows smartphone mirroring. Citroën C3 Exclusive 2019 prices range from R$60,000 to R$68,000.

8 – The different series of the compact hatch

With one year of life, the second generation of the hatch debuted a special series. In 2013, Citroën introduced the C3 Xbox One Edition. With only 50 units, it was sold with the first Microsoft consoles made in Brazil, along with a year of free access to Xbox Live, an online gaming platform.

The special series cost R$ 49,990 (!!!) and was based on the Exclusive version, with a 1.6 16V engine with 122cv (e)/115cv (g). Among the items in the edition, electrochromic mirror, automatic air, cruise control, rain and twilight sensors, radio with Pioneer CD Player with USB and Bluetooth input, 16-inch alloy wheels, chrome footpegs and exhaust tip, among others. others.

In 2016, it was the turn of the Style version of the Citroën C3. Limited to 700 units, with 1.2 and 1.6 options, it added items that were only found in high-end configurations, the Zenith windshield, LED daytime running lights and 16-inch alloy wheels – but with a multimedia center as an option. The look includes door sills, chrome accents and a leather-wrapped steering wheel.

To celebrate the 100th anniversary of the brand, Citroën launched in 2019 the 100 Years edition for the entire line (Aircross, C4 Lounge and C4 Cactus). In the Citroën C3, it ended up being one of the last breaths of the compact hatch, which said goodbye to the production line the following year.

Called C3 Origins, the limited series was based on the Urban Trail version (the adventurer released a year earlier). Among the equipment, a multimedia center, automatic air conditioning, electric steering, 16-inch wheels, panoramic windshield, airbumps on the doors and embroidery with the name of the edition and graphics in reference to the deux chevron on the carpets and seats.

In this series, the color was pearl white, but the Citroën C3 had the option of a biton paintwork, with a darkened roof. The engine was the 118hp (e)/115hp (g) 1.6 with a six-speed automatic transmission.

The special series Citroën C3 Xbox One Edition had only 50 units sold (Photo: Citroën/Disclosure)

9 – How are the maintenance prices for the Citroën C3?

The maintenance of any Citroën always inspires care and usually involves more expensive components. In the case of the 1.2 variants, despite the efficiency, it is an imported engine, whose replacement components are usually more expensive and difficult to find.

Check the values ​​of some parts of the Citroën C3 line:

C3 1.2 front brake pad set: between R$100 and R$140

Set with four C3 1.5 candles: between R$60 and R$100

C3 1.6 rear shock absorber kit: between R$1,200 and R$1,600

C3 fuel pump: between R$600 and R$700

C3 headlight set: between R$900 and R$1,200

C3 rear bumper: between R$2,000 and R$2,700

The 1.5 Tendance version is equipped with 15-inch alloy wheels (Photo: Marlos Ney Vidal/EM/DA Press)

10 – Problems and recalls of the French brand’s compact

Make sure the used Citroën C3 engine has not been overhauled. There are several reports on the hatch owners’ forums and on the Reclame Aqui website of models that showed cracks and leaks in the 1.5 block. There are also constant occurrences of toothed belts that broke before 50 thousand kilometers.

Also pay attention to the condition of the suspension and the electrical part – classic problems of the French brand’s cars. Alternator that steals battery charge and sound system that locks are also on the list of complaints regarding the hatch.

Also watch out for recalls. The Citroën C3 went through some calls, including the gigantic recall of Takata’s fatal airbags.

Front airbag replacement – ​​from 2012 to 2014

Front brake hose replacement – 2012

Checking the suspension rivets – 2013

Replacement of suspension arms – 2013

Windshield Wiper Whip Repair – 2015

Replacement of injection ramp and brake booster – from 2019 to 2020

