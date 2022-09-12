Coca-Cola is offering JOB OPPORTUNITY to several people; check the regions

The company responsible for producing Coca-Cola is offering several jobs for different people. First, it’s The Coca-Cola Company, based in the United States in Atlanta. The soda’s fame is world-renowned. Its headquarters in Brazil is in the state of Rio de Janeiro, more specifically, in the capital.

Therefore, many people are extremely willing to provide some type of paid service to the company, taking into account its name and recognition. Therefore, some official soft drink sales points in Brazil are offering the possibility of hiring in different positions. That way, it’s worth checking which ones they are, and what availability.

Coca-Cola offers job openings

First of all, it is worth understanding a little more about how official Coke stores work. The soda is world-renowned and desired by different people. That is, it is a huge brand, which can leverage the curriculum of many people. The company is looking for dozens of new employees in order to complement its staff. In addition, the brand’s differential is its focus on sustainability.

Therefore, hiring is taking place in several places in the country, such as: São Luís/MA; Várzea Grande/MT; Aracaju/SE; Maceió/AL; Fortaleza/CE. In addition to the states mentioned, it is possible to check the availability of contracting in several other regions and cities that produce the soft drink, such as in Minas Gerais and Rio de Janeiro.

Regarding the positions offered, more than 20 are highlighted, such as: different analysts, such as mmarketing and delivery; administrative assistants and apprentices; market enablers; internal auditors. It is possible to consult the other available positions and locations, through the company’s own careers website (www.cocacolabrasil.com.br/trabalheconosco). It should be noted that to check the availability of vacancies, it is necessary to carefully read the information available on the platform.

How to apply for vacancies

In advance, it is necessary to mention that the positions and hiring number are subject to any necessary changes, as well as availability. To check exactly the places that are offering, you need to check the official website, mentioned above, or go in person to one of the soda companies. In addition, any vacancy can be filled at any time, taking into account that the selection process is already open.

Therefore, within the platform, simply access the “Vacancies” tab, select the available position and consult the information provided. Within the site itself, there are also other customer service channels, which can facilitate the clarification of doubts. Furthermore, it is still necessary to say that the company is responsible for respecting the rights of all workers, such as a formal contract and other rules stipulated in the CLT (Consolidation of Labor Laws).

Finally, it is an excellent opportunity for professional qualification and curriculum enrichment. The company seeks to hire through diversity, fighting false news about the product, and always aiming to show the production process of the brand’s soft drinks. Therefore, employees must act in accordance with the stipulated rules, avoiding any problems.

