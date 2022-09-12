Coffin with body of Elizabeth II arrives at palace in Edinburgh

Reproduction: Twitter / @Cantess61 Tributes to the Queen at Windsor Castle

Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral procession arrived at Holyroodhouse, in Edinburgh, this Sunday (11), after more than six hours of traveling through Scotland. Earlier, the procession had left the Scottish castle of Balmoral. This Sunday ‘s trip begins a journey that will end with his state funeral on 19 September .

Holyroodhouse Palace was founded in 1128 and is the official residence of the royal family in Scotland. Elizabeth II’s body will remain in the Throne Room until Monday afternoon (12). Afterwards, the procession proceeds to St. Giles, also in Edinburgh.

Thousands of people followed the entourage along the 200 km that separate the royal estate where Elizabeth II died from the Scottish capital. The journey along the coast was time consuming as the journey is made at low speed and makes stops in towns and villages along the way, such as Aberdeen and Dundee.

The oak coffin is draped in the royal standard for Scotland—the Crown’s official flag in the province—and is adorned with bouquets of sweet peas, one of the monarch’s favorite flowers. There’s also a plastic bag with a marmalade sandwich, famously enjoyed by Elizabeth II, with a message: “a marmalade sandwich for your journey, ma’am.”

Escorted by a motorcycle, the seven-car entourage also carried Elizabeth II’s only female child, Princess Anne, who is accompanied by her husband, Timothy Lawrence.

The city armored itself to receive the body of Elizabeth II, setting up a strong security system and closing streets to ensure that the procession “develops with safety and dignity”. Public access to Holyroodhouse has been closed, and the operation of monuments and official public buildings, including the Parliament, has been suspended since Friday (9).

Preparations also anticipate Monday’s ceremonies, when the body will leave the palace where it will spend the night in a procession to the cathedral of Saint Giles, about 1 km away. The path will be covered on foot by King Charles III and other relatives from 2:35 pm (10:35 am in Brazil), before a ceremony for the family at 7:20 pm (3:20 pm in Brazil).

For the next 24 hours, there will be what the British call the princes’ vigil: there will constantly be a relative with the monarch. For the first time, the coffin may also be visited by the population, and thousands are expected to line up to pay their respects.

At 17:00 (13:00 in Brazil) on Tuesday (13), the procession is due to be taken to Edinburgh airport, where it will be transported on a British Air Force plane to London. The Queen’s body will be accompanied on the 55-minute transfer by Princess Anne.

Upon arrival in the British capital, you will head straight to Buckingham Palace, where you will be greeted by the King’s Guard honor guard and taken to a circular hall with large windows and marble columns. At 2:22 pm on Wednesday (10:22 am in Brazil), the body will go out again in procession, this time to Parliament. It will be the second time in three days that the family will walk behind the coffin.

The body will remain in Westminster, the seat of the Legislature, for four days, where it can again be visited by the public. He will leave there only on Monday, the 19th, when the wake will take place at Westminster Abbey, in central London – the first state funeral since the one held in 1965 for former Prime Minister Winston Churchill.

Hundreds of officials and heads of government are expected to travel to the British capital for the ceremony. US President Joe Biden has already said he will go to the UK. President Jair Bolsonaro, according to information gathered by GLOBO, is also considering making the trip.

On the evening of the 19th, there will be a private ceremony for the monarch’s relatives, before her burial in the King George VI memorial chapel at Windsor Palace.

The new king, meanwhile, also has official assignments the day after he is officially proclaimed king. Charles III became head of government immediately after his mother’s death, but was confirmed in a highly choreographed ceremony on Sunday. The coronation ceremony does not yet have a date, but it should take a few months.

Proclamations similar to Saturday’s, which herald the start of a new reign with outmoded vocabulary that hark back to the foundations of the modern British state, continued to be read across the country on Sunday. In Edinburgh, the ceremony began in the morning with trumpets, cannon fire and members of the Royal Company of Archers, Scotland’s royal guard, who wear feathers on their berets.

Proclamation ceremonies also took place in other Commonwealth countries such as Australia and New Zealand. The political repercussions of the transition of reign, however, are beginning to emerge.

In power since May, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has promised he will not hold a referendum that he had promised the country to become a Republic – he has said on several occasions that he is in favor of change. Caribbean Antigua and Barbuda promises to vote in up to three years.

In Northern Ireland, the president of the nationalist Sinn Féin party, Mary Lou McDonald, has already said that the party, the largest in the provincial parliament, will not participate in the proclamation ceremonies. While acknowledging “the Queen’s very positive role” in the reconciliation of Ireland, she said, the events for Charles III are “for those whose political alliance is with the British Crown”.

In Scotland itself, it remains to be seen whether the monarch’s death will in any way impact pro-independence sentiment: in June, Premier Nicola Sturgeon revived the campaign for a new referendum, arguing that the country would be better separated from Edinburgh.

Charles III and the new queen consort Camilla’s tour of the four British provinces over the next few days, therefore, is an important stage for the new and unpopular monarch to start winning over the British – something that should happen at least while official mourning continues. predominate. It is also an opportunity for Charles to begin to detach the image of the monarchy from that of Elizabeth II, after seven decades in between.

Downing Street, the UK government, has confirmed that Prime Minister Liz Truss will accompany the royal tour. The premier was sworn in on Tuesday, replacing Boris Johnson, a transition of power that was one of Elizabeth II’s last acts as queen.

