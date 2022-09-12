Coldplay performs historic concert at Rock in Rio

By Fernanda Freitas and Gabriel Haguiô – Coldplay closed this Saturday’s round of presentations (10) at Rock in Rio. The British group adapted – with praise – the mega production of “Music Of The Spheres Tour” to the Rock City. The show presented at world stage it was a unique experience that, more than the rain that didn’t stop, made the audience leave with a clean soul.

Since they were announced at Rock in Rio 2022, Coldplay’s show has become one of the most anticipated at the festival, even for the event’s creator, Roberto Medina. The band returned to the Rock in Rio stages after an eleven-year fast. The group’s performance was so anticipated that in just 33 minutes after sales began, tickets were sold out.

Performance had “Magic” sung in Portuguese

The rain didn’t give relief this Saturday at Cidade do Rock, the three previous shows (Bastille, CeeLo Green, Camila Cabello) had been made underwater, when it came time for Coldplay’s performance. The members took the world stage with a slight delay and the audience was a little warm from the long period of rain.

The track that opened the presentation was “High Power”, from the last album and soon after, during “Adventure of a Lifetime”, several colored balls were thrown into the audience. Chris Martin interacted with the audience in Portuguese, risking a timid “Good evening, my friends”. The show followed with the hits “Paradise” and “Viva La Vida”, which was played one more time, with Chris orchestrating the crowd’s chorus.

“I am very happy to be here with you” said the vocalist before playing some notes of “Mais Que Nada” on the piano. The performance followed with the hits “The Scientist” and “Yellow”, and then a short break. The group returned to the stage with “People of The Pride”, a song that was inspired by the Black Lives Matter and LGBTQIA+ movements and Martin finished singing with the rainbow flag over his shoulders.

The show had several high points, but hearing a Portuguese version of “Magic” was not something the fans were expecting. And the moment was very special, check it out:

The show’s setlist was mostly focused on the great hits of the band’s career, which kept the fans’ energy during the performance. The LED wristbands that were distributed to the audience throughout the day formed vibrant mosaics throughout the songs. In “A Sky Full of Stars”, Chris asked the audience in Portuguese to keep their cell phones “no camera, no cell phone”, he said after reading the ‘colinha’ he took to the stage. In “Fix You”, the singer went down to the audience and gave a lucky fan a hug:

The show ended after the track “Biutyful” – also from the last album –, when there was a duet with the puppet Angel Moon, vocal of the alien puppet band “The Weirdos”, who appears in the music video.

Coldplay performed at Rock in Rio

The show presented by Coldplay was, by far, the most produced and grandiose of Rock in Rio 2022. Despite the small problems with the microphone at the beginning of the presentation, the band managed to surprise and take to the fans the great experience that is a show by “Music Of The Spheres Tour”. Even without the B stage and the larger setlist, which are part of the tour, the audience left the City of Rock in ecstasy.

The band continues the tour shows and returns to Brazil next month for two shows in Rio de Janeiro on the 11th and 12th and in São Paulo on the 15th, 16th, 18th, 19th, 21st and 22nd. Rock in Rio 2022 ends tomorrow, and has concerts Ludmilla, Rita Ora, Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa.