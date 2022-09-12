Coldplay steals the show on the penultimate day of Rock in Rio

posted on 11/09/2022 11:12



(credit: Photo: Mauro Pimnetel)

British band Coldplay showed why they are one of the biggest names in pop music today with their concert this Saturday (10/9) at Rock in Rio. The group was the last attraction of the night on the Mundo Stage and kept the audience excited even in the midst of the rain that did not let up in Rio de Janeiro.

Saturday night’s audience had already seen great performances – Djavan, Camila Cabello, Bastille and CeeLo Green (who paid tribute to James Brown and had the participation of Luísa Sonza) – but the heavy rain and the fatigue of the marathon of shows did not prevent Coldplay from put on a great presentation.

With a lot of mastery, agility and great repertoire, the British group presented their biggest hits on the main stage of Rock in Rio.

One of the highlights was the older songs, such as “Paradise” and “Viva La Vida”, which the band performed twice due to the audience’s excitement with the chorus.

The first hit, “Yellow”, the contagious “The Scientist” and the ballad “Fix you” also proved to have a place in the heart of Brazilians.

On “Fix you”, vocalist Chris Martin came down from the stage and hugged a fan in the audience. An emotional moment for those who were at the festival and for those who watched from home.

Martin also surprised by quoting an excerpt from “Mas que nada” (Jorge Ben) and singing “Magic” in Portuguese. The vocalist used Portuguese several times throughout the show and even apologized to the audience for speaking in English.

The Korean had his space at the show at the time of “My universe”. The BTS part was sung by some people in the audience, but the verses performed by Martin were the most listened to.

Coldplay’s show started at 00:20, a little later than expected, and ended around 1:50. The band returns to Brazil in October for two more performances in Rio de Janeiro and six shows in São Paulo for the “Music of the spheres” tour.