Collapse of marquee leaves four dead and six injured in Aliança; watch video | Pernambuco

A marquee collapse left at least four dead and six injured in Aliança, in the Zona da Mata of Pernambuco, on Sunday night (11), according to the Mobile Emergency Care Service (Samu). The street was crowded with people who were following the town’s emancipation party. Images show the moment of the accident ( see video above ).

There was a civic parade in the city center to commemorate Aliança’s 94th anniversary. The collapse was from the marquee of a bomboniere, which was closed at the time, according to reports in the city.

Images sent to TV Globo via WhatsApp they also show the assistance provided to the injured and the moments leading up to the accident. Samu reported that teams from the municipalities of Vicência and Goiana, also in Zona da Mata, were called in to support Aliança’s first responders.

People help the injured in Aliança, in Zona da Mata, on Sunday (11)

The names of the dead and wounded were not released. A 14-year-old girl was taken to Hospital da Restauração, in Recife. Four people were taken to Hospital Berlarmino Correia, in Goiana: a 39-year-old woman, a 12-year-old teenager and two men, one 27 and the other 38.

The sixth person rescued by Samu was a 46-year-old man, taken to the Ermírio Coutinho Hospital, in Nazaré da Mata, in the same region of the state. Until the last update of this report, there were no details of the health status of the injured.

As a result of what happened, the city government announced on social media that the festivities that were supposed to take place during the week were canceled and that it would declare official mourning in the city.

“We wish strength to the families of the bereaved families and we will join in prayers so that the feeling of loss is eased,” he wrote in a statement posted on social media.

Place where the marquee collapsed during a party in Aliança, in Zona da Mata

In March of this year, a 69-year-old man died and four others were injured after a marquee collapsed in the São José neighborhood, in the central area of ​​Recife. The accident happened at the headquarters of the Carnival group Saberé Tradição, on Rua Vidal de Negreiros, where a party was being held (see video above).

In February, a marquee collapsed and the wall built on top of it hit a 22-year-old motorcyclist, who stopped there to take shelter from the rain in the Santo Amaro neighborhood, also in central Recife.