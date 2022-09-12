Consultation for Emergency Aid through DATAPREV; see how to do

The last few years have been marked by the importance of aid and social benefits from the Federal Government. Since the beginning of the pandemic, many families have experienced financial difficulties and have still not been able to recover.

That’s why it’s important that you know how to Emergency Aid consultation by Dataprev. Namely, check if you still have any amount available and learn all about what’s left of retroactive payments.

Emergency Aid in 2022 – Consultation

First, it is important to remember that beneficiaries of the social benefit in 2020 can still check their statement online.

Although there are not exactly “new” portions of the Emergency Aid in 2022it is possible to query the retroactive values.

According to the Federal Government, the last payment of this benefit, created because of the pandemic, took place in October 2021.

More than 36 million Brazilians received the seventh as well as the last installment of the amounts.

However, payments have recently resumed as “compensation” for thousands of beneficiaries.

Who is receiving Emergency Aid in 2022?

Namely, the so-called new installments of Emergency Aid are exclusive to single parents who are heads of families.

These beneficiaries in 2020 did not receive the double share of the benefit. However, single mothers in the same situation received.

With this, the Federal Government is making the retroactive payment of Emergency Aid for this group. These deposits will be subject to approval by Congress.

How to apply for Emergency Aid in 2022

Finally, let’s get down to business.

It is important to remember that the Emergency Aid consultation takes place on the internet in an easy way. That is, only with Gov BR’s CPF and password everyone can verify the details.

O step by step to consult the Emergency Aid in 2022 The following is:

Access the official website of Dataprev do Auxílio Emergencial: https://consultaauxilio.cidadania.gov.br/consulta/#/ ; Click on ‘Entr com gov.br’; Now add your CPF; Add personal password; Ready! Now on the main screen you will see all the details about the last payments in 2022.

It is important to remember that single parents who did not receive the retroactive installments and are entitled can look for the nearest CRAS.

Namely, it is not necessary registration to receive the retroactiveall data is crossed by Dataprev itself and payments are made automatically through the Caixa Tem account.

