Consumers rush to guarantee exemption from solar panels in Brazil; see what to do

With less than 4 months to go until the deadline for the exemption of the solar energy distribution fee, the sector saw a race for the validation and installation of the projects. The Legal Framework for Distributed Generation, sanctioned this year, establishes rules for the production of its own energy, as in the case of photovoltaic solar. According to the text, anyone who installs solar energy by January 6, 2023 will be exempt from charges for the next 23 years.

“The consumer who requests and performs the procedure until January 6th is exempt. After this period, he will have to pay a toll for all the energy he puts in the grid”, explains Bárbara Rubim, vice president of Absolar (Brazilian Photovoltaic Solar Energy Association).

It is important to highlight that distributed generation is the model for producing electricity through small generating plants. These structures can be at or very close to the place of consumption and work from renewable sources. The electric energy produced in this format supplies the consumer unit, and the surplus is connected to a distribution network of a concessionaire.

Distributed generation was already authorized by a 2012 Aneel (National Electric Energy Agency) resolution. Over the last ten years, this resolution paved the way for the system, but the legal framework to structure the segment was still lacking.

“During this period, 9 gigs were generated from our own generation and in the last 7 months alone, we have accounted for 3 gigs. Thus, we ended July with more than 12 gigs of own generation capacity, with 3 gigs in the last 7 months”, reinforces the Absolar representative.

According to the Ten Year Energy Plan (PDE), prepared by the EPE (Energy Research Company), the forecast is that the share of solar generation will grow from 2% at the end of 2021 to 4% in 2031, while wind generation should increase from 10 % to 11% in the period.

The water crisis, which has been putting pressure on the value of electricity bills due to the operations of thermal plants instead of hydroelectric plants, has been a driver for the increase in demand for the installation of own energy production systems as an alternative to the increases charged by concessionaires to provide energy.

“Consumers are racing to stay with this more beneficial rule. This race is not more accentuated because we are in a period of very high interest rates”, considers Bárbara.

“Photovoltaic solar energy uses sunlight as a source of electricity and, because it is clean, renewable and sustainable, it reduces energy bills by up to 90%”, guarantees Cleyton Gonçalves, CEO of the Sollar Energy Franchise.

Consumer race

Companies operating in the sector have noticed an increase in consumer demand for looking for plates — both to guarantee the benefits and to try to reduce the weight of the electricity bill on the budget. With about 80% of the components imported, the crisis had a marked impact at the end of last year for the import of items.

According to Raphael Pintão, founder of NeoSolar, the investment will depend on the consumption pattern of the residence. “A house with an expense of approximately 500kwt/month, which would give a monthly electricity bill of around R$400, will have to invest something around R$20,000 to have the system installed and approved on its roof. Considering the monthly expense with the electricity bill, the investment will pay for itself in 4 years”, he says.

The import of slabs, however, has been impacted by problems at the ports and also by the lack of supply in China. “Part of this problem is a reflection of increased demand, but much of it is down to the lack of production in China and logistics,” he says.

Bárbara guarantees, however, that the worst is already behind in the import of modules. “Throughout 2022, the development of the national chain has also taken place, there is already a metallic structure here and the emergence of photovoltaic module factories in Brazil”, he says.

Financing

The good news for those who want to migrate to solar energy is that there are more than 70 credit lines on the market for this purpose. On average, the return on investment takes up to 5 years.

“The cost of the water crisis last year would have been 48% higher if it weren’t for the in-house generation”, comments Bárbara.

In addition, there is also the issue of environmental awareness, with more and more people trying to have more sustainable habits.

Understand the Legal Framework

The Legal Framework consolidates, by law, the possibility for consumers to compensate the electricity on their electricity bills through micro or mini distributed generation systems. By doing so, Brazil strengthens and elevates this market to a more strategic position in its national policy.

Under the new law, consumers who produce their own energy will undergo a transition that will allow them to pay the tariff on the distribution of that energy. The technical name of the tariff is TUSD Wire B or Distribution System Usage Tariff.

It is also ensured that systems already in operation and new requests, up to 500 kW (kilowatts), made after 12 months of the publication of the law, will still benefit from the current rules for at least until 2045.

Whoever requests access to the system between the 13th and 18th month, after the publication of the law, will have eight years to start paying the TUSD Fio B. After the 18th month, the period drops to six years

Discounts will also be granted, as established by law. For each unit of energy inserted into the electricity grid, around 4.1% of the low voltage tariff will be discounted, starting in 2023.

In subsequent years, discounts will increase until reaching a ceiling of 24.3%, in 2028. For consumers with systems above 500 kW, the payment on energy taken to the electricity grid will be equivalent to 29.3% of the low tariff. tension, which will be practiced between 2023 and 2028.

Plan your spending

