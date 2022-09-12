Corinthians has 11 possible absences and two pending for this afternoon’s Majestic

This Sunday, starting at 4 pm, Corinthians has a classic against São Paulo, in Morumbi, for the 26th round of the Brazilian Championship. For the match, coach Vítor Pereira has 11 possible absences and two players hanging.

All probable Corinthians absences for Majestic are due to injuries to their athletes. The list of injured players includes: Raul Gustavo (right thigh adductor pain), Rafael Ramos (transition), Júnior Moraes (physical transition), Maycon (foot fracture recovery), Robson Bambu (left thigh swelling), Paulinho and Ruan Oliveira (recovering from knee surgery).

Fagner and Renato Augusto are also doubtful for this afternoon’s duel. The side was injured in the last match of the team, against Internacional, feeling pain in the thigh. The midfielder was not even listed for the game against the Gaucho team, after feeling edema in the calf due to trauma. The two have been training normally with the team. During the week, Bruno Mazziotti, consultant to the health and performance department of Timão, updated the medical situation of the duo.

Timão can also count on the return of two athletes: Adson and Lucas Piton. The first had been absent due to pain in the pubic region, while the second was being treated for swelling in the right thigh, in a blow suffered in the duel against Red Bull Bragantino. Both players trained normally during the week, but are not confirmed for the classic.

In addition to the absences, Corinthians arrives for this afternoon’s classic with Fausto Vera and Giuliano hanging with two yellow cards. The duo, therefore, can become the absence of the alvinegra team, in the next commitment for the Brasileirão, against América-MG, in case of a new warning.

See more at: Embezzlement, Corinthians x So Paulo, Brazilian Championship, Majestic and Medical Department.