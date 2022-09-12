Corinthians should count on the return of two athletes for a decisive duel against Fluminense

Next Thursday, Corinthians will face Fluminense in the second leg of the Copa do Brasil semi-final. According to Bruno Mazziotti, consultant for Timão’s health and performance department, athletes Raul Gustavo and Rafael Ramos will be available again this week, being able to reinforce the team in the duel against the carioca team.

“The good news too, complemented with the information that both Rafael and Raul, start next week, a release to involve in the next game and we have the return of important athletes for the games to come“, said the professional in a live performed by TV Corinthiansbefore last Sunday’s Majestic – check out a snippet of Bruno’s speech below.

Both athletes had been going through a recovery process after their respective injuries. The defender became the absence of Timão for feeling pain in the adductor of the right thigh and has not been on the field for more than a month, since the defeat of Corinthians by 1 to 0 against Flamengo, by Libertadores. At the time, Raul Gustavo started the match as a starter.

Rafael Ramos, on the other hand, was present in the alvinegro medical department for less time. The side felt pain in the match against Internacional, which took place just over a week ago and had to be replaced. During the last few days, the Portuguese went through a process of physical transition and ended up being absent for Vítor Pereira in last Sunday’s Majestoso.

Last week, Bruno Mazziotti updated fans on the situation of players who were in the medical department. Timão already had the return of: Adson, Renato Augusto, Fagner, Lucas Piton and Robson Bambu. Also delivered to the medical department are: Maycon (strength training and gym), Júnior Moraes (DM and gym) and Paulinho and Ruan Oliveira, who are recovering from surgeries.

Corinthians’ next commitment is this Thursday, against Fluminense, for the return game of the Copa do Brasil semifinal. The ball rolls at 8pm at Neo Química Arena. The classified advances to the decision to face the winner of the duel between Flamengo and São Paulo.

Check out Bruno Mazziotti’s speech

In the pre-game live, Bruno Mazziotti explained the physical situation of some Timão players! And soon there’s narration in the SCCP Universe 👉 https://t.co/MLPNZoViGk#SAOxSCCP#DayDeCorinthians#Go Corinthians pic.twitter.com/mnMrCxzLvW — Corinthians (@Corinthians) September 11, 2022

