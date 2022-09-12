Couple goes out to dinner and returns home with a kitten in their arms

Ever heard the story that cats adopt us, not the other way around? With Stacey and her husband, that’s basically what happened. One night, the couple went out to dinner and have a romantic night, but unbeknownst to them, they were about to meet a stray cat who yearned for love. As they walked towards the restaurant, they saw him for the first time. The orange cat approached Stacey, wanting her attention. Soon after, the feline jumped into her arms without hesitation, and fell apart in the most delicious hug in the world.

Even Stacey, who loves animals, was surprised by the kitten’s sweet gesture. They didn’t know if the cat had a guardian, but the little friend was certainly persistent. The cat insisted on being hugged and petted, and they didn’t have the courage to say no, but they had to leave him halfway to get back to real life. As the couple sat in the restaurant, the only thing Stacey could think about was the kitten. Talking to the employees of the place, they discovered that the pet has been living on the streets for some time.

fate meeting

During dinner, Stacey looked at the front door of the restaurant and couldn’t believe her eyes. That familiar little face and a pair of paws were pressed against the entrance window. The cat they’d just befriended was outside the door, looking straight at the couple with those needy eyes. “He looked at my mom through the window the whole time,” said Madeline Ohara, Stacey’s daughter.

According to the woman, the cat was very thin and the weather was very cold. Stacey knew she had to do something to help him. “My mom couldn’t resist, so she wrapped him in a towel and took him home.”

Photo: Madeline Ohara

a new family

The orange cat was so glad, knowing he was in good hands. Stacey cuddled with him as he basked in her arms and slept all the way home. “As soon as she brought him home, he was lying on her lap. Our puppies ran around and he sat and watched,” said Madeline.

Photo: Madeline Ohara

Stacey put up posters with the kitten’s photo at the meeting place, and took him to check for a microchip, to find his owners. But despite all efforts, no one got in touch. She took this as a sign, named him Lucky, and made him a permanent part of her family.

Lucky loves to be held and petted. Every morning without fail, he waits for Stacey to get up and greets her with his paws.

Photo: Madeline Ohara

“He loves my mother and follows her everywhere. He falls asleep on our chest, and he has to be up to the neck. It’s been a year and a half since they met. Luck blossomed into Stacey’s happiest affection and most loyal companion. My mother has always treated animals as she would herself, and she taught me that,” Madeline said. “Lucky is the sweetest little boy. We can’t imagine life without him.”