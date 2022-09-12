Cristiana Oliveira records ‘Pantanal’ and gets emotional: ‘It messed with me’

Reproduction/Instagram 9/10/2022 Ingra Lyberato, Cristiana Oliveira and Giovanna Gold with Marcos Palmeira

Since “Pantanal” began to be shown in prime time on TV Globo, in March of this year, the buzz around a cameo by Cristiana Oliveira in the remake of the telenovela was great.

The actress, who marked the history of teledramaturgy in the role of Juma in the original version of Benedito Ruy Barbosa’s work, was constantly asked if she had been invited to appear in any chapter of Bruno Luperi’s now plot.

The invitation took a while, but it didn’t fail: Krika, as she is affectionately called by her closest friends, will be in the last chapter of “Pantanal”, scheduled to air on October 7th.

In the scenes recorded this Friday (the 9th), Cristiana appears alongside other actors who were in the original version of the soap opera, shown by the extinct TV Manchete in 1990.

Sergio Reis, who played Tiberio (now played by Guito); Ingra Liberato, who played Madeleine in the first phase (in this one, played by Bruna Linzmeyer); and Giovanna Gold, Zefa (now played by Paula Barbosa) are the guests of honor at the collective wedding of Zé Leôncio (Marcos Palmeira) and Filó (Dira Paes); Tadeu (José Loreto) and Zefa, and Guta (Julia Dalavia) and Marcelo (Lucas Leto). The meetings and reunions were filled with memories and joys.

“The exchange of the new cast with us was beautiful! A mutual respect for each one’s history… But the emotion of seeing Marcos (Palmeira) and Almir (Sater) moved me…”, Cristiana delivers, explaining:

“I hadn’t seen Marquinhos for many years… We always spoke via WhatsApp, I followed the invitation for him to be Zé Leôncio from the beginning, but we weren’t together. Now, it was that eye-to-eye meeting and, at the same time, memories. I had already seen Ingra and Giovana, but it was very special to meet again…”.

The actress says that she was enchanted with an actress from the current cast, in particular: “One person I loved meeting in person was Isabel Teixeira, who plays Maria Bruaca”.

Despite all the public’s anxiety to see her on TV again, in the soap opera that marked her career, Cristiana prefers to appease the mood:

“It was a passage, something delicious, a tribute. Nothing to create expectations in the public, no. The expectation has to be for the last chapter of the soap opera.”