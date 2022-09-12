Cruzeiro is denounced and can be punished in the Brasileirão Série B; understand

Credit: Gustavo Aleixo – Publicity – Cruzeiro

Cruzeiro can lose field commands in the dispute of the second national division. The Minas Gerais club was denounced due to invasions by fans on the Mané Garrincha’s playing field, in Brasília, in the duel against Chapecoense, which took place on August 13th. The trial will be next Tuesday (13).

Raposa was denounced based on Article 213, Paragraph 1, of the Brazilian Sports Justice Code, where the penalty can range from a fine (from R$100 to R$100 thousand) to loss of field orders (from one to ten games). ).

“PENSION: fine, from BRL 100.00 (one hundred reais) to BRL 100,000.00 (one hundred thousand reais).

§ 1 When the disorder, invasion or launch of an object is of high severity or causes damage to the progress of the sporting event, the practice entity may be punished with the loss of command of the field from one to ten matches, events or equivalent, when participating of the official competition.”

The invasions in question took place after the final whistle, when the players were still inside the four lines. The episode ended up being reported by the match referee on the score sheet. In all, three fans committed the action.

“At the end of the match, three Cruzeiro fans invaded the eastern stand. The fans were restrained by stadium security, being removed from the field of play. I inform you that until the closing of the summary, the report regarding the reported fact was not presented”, reported the referee.

Despite the episode, Cruzeiro has three factors that can help in its defense to avoid a loss of field orders: the confusion was not generalized, the game was not interrupted, and the invaders were identified and removed from the field.

Ariel Cabral is turning 34, Nação Azul. A foreigner with more matches for the club, Ariel made history with our mantle. Leave your message for him in the comments. 👇 📸: @ggaleixo / Cruise pic.twitter.com/0DKUhxWyup — Cruise 🦊 (@Cruzeiro) September 11, 2022

Absolute leader in Serie B, Cruzeiro appears with 62 points, 11 more in relation to the second place, Bahia. In the countdown to the elite, Raposa returns to the field on Saturday (17), at 8:30 pm (GMT), at Rei Pelé, in a confrontation that closes the 30th round of the national competition.