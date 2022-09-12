Cute habits of lovers that become annoying in the long run

At the beginning of the relationship, certain things that you would find embarrassing, annoying, childish, or boring can be cute, cute, and curious. Over the months, you will get used to each other, so certain games need to be overcome so that they don’t become irritating and push you away instead of bringing you closer.

Find out below which habits that irritate partners and should be avoided.

Not-so-nice attitudes in long-term relationships

Passion can be scientifically understood as a state of mental, biochemical and physical alteration, in which your body tends to release hormones that leave you in a state of anxiety, happiness and excitement for someone.

According to neuroscience, passion can have a duration that varies – on average – between 12 and 48 months. After this period, it may be that some things that were previously approved, a reason for laughter or at least tolerated between you, become quite irritating. See some examples:

Jokes and teasing with a background of truth

Among the mottos of non-violent communication is: “always verbalize what you are feeling calmly and as gently as you can”. However some people tend to act impulsively when they are upset about something. Therefore, they make provocations that can be interpreted as jokes; however, over time, these provocations can become increasingly acid, ironic, and mean. Nothing like that will end well.

The solution to this is to renounce these jokes when it comes to complaining and… simply complaining. You don’t have to be rude for this, just objective, patient and empathetic.

Confusing the desire to have fun with escaping reality

Most couples can say they met at parties, clubs or similar situations. At that moment, they feel young and reckless. It’s fun and wonderful to feel alive hanging out with the person you love the most.

However, we must be cautious. If the person is always resorting to parties, alcohol, drugs and other types of escapes from reality, it may become a problem, like an addiction. This can completely destroy the couple and the life of the person in question.

not knowing how to be serious

It’s great to be with people who have a good mood and like to see the bright side of life. But when everything goes wrong or you need to be serious, it can be very inconvenient! Don’t be the kind of guy who’s always laughing at everything. Sometimes your partner just needs someone to hold your hand and say, “Yeah, it’s all horrible. Should we talk about this?”