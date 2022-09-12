Dad checks sea water for kids to swim in, but notices a tiger shark on the prowl – News

A shark ended up stuck to a man’s abdomen after attacking him while diving off the coast of Florida, USA Assembly/R7

According to the British tabloid Mirror, Ervin Maccarty went into the water looking for a grouper.

'I'm good at pulling groupers out of holes, so the captain of the boat asked me to catch one,' he says.

Ervin dove to about 3 m deep, until he found a possible hiding place for the fish.

However, things didn't go as planned.

'As soon as I got there, the shark came out of another hole and bit me. I struggled to get back to the boat', recalls the diver

'I had to hold it with both hands so it wouldn't rip and get up to breathe with the shark pulling me down'

Even back on the vessel, the agony is not over

The animal, known as the nurse shark, wouldn't let go of the bone. In this case, Ervin's skin

The diver's friends had to resort to a knife in an attempt to remove him

All this in the face of Ervin's desperation, who was screaming all the time for him not to be cut.

One of the witnesses even asks if the victim had not been bitten on the penis.

luckily no

Still, the scene is still shocking.

Given the amount of blood left over the diver's abdomen

Finally, Ervin's companions managed to free him from the shark.

Exhausted from the traumatic experience, he said: 'It was a struggle and it wore me down'

The publication does not say whether the diver received any medical attention after the attack. We hope so. Already the predator ended up in a worse… Fate different from another shark, which even dead and forgotten in an abandoned park, turned around. Understand next!

A dead shark left behind in an abandoned park in Melbourne, Australia, has found a new home. The information is from the Daily Mail tabloid.

Rosie, as she is called, was found in a formaldehyde tank by urban explorer Luke Mcpherson, who shared the discovery on social media.

The post racked up millions of views and many people went to the site to check it out.

However, some tried to destroy the animal's tank.

From there, community members rallied around the 'Save Rosie the Shark' campaign.

And is not it worked? the exhibition shop Crystal World and Prehistoric Journeys accepted the challenge to restore the animal. not an easy task

Rosie died more than 20 years ago when caught in fishing nets in the South Australian seas.

In addition, Shane McAlister, a store employee, explained that the vandals damaged and threw garbage into the animal's tank.

'I had to go out on patrol and make sure no criminals would come near the tank,' said Shane, who will be responsible for the restoration.

'Bringing her back and putting her on display for people is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity'

Playback/Facebook/Save Rosie The Shark

Trent Hooper, administrator of the campaign's Facebook page, believes that if a new location was not found, the shark would end up destroyed.