Daniel Alves assists goalkeeper to score in the last minute against Tiago Volpi’s team, ex-São Paulo, in Mexico

Daniel Alves assists Julio Gonzalez’s goalkeeper’s header in Pumas’ 2-2 draw against Toluca

Daniel Alves has lived an intense time with the shirt of the Cougars. In the midst of praised and criticized performances, the Brazilian arrived at fourth assist by the Mexican club. But this time, however, the pass to the goal was even more unusual: for a goalkeeper. The move marked a 2-2 tie for the Felinos against tolucaaway from home, for the Mexican Championship.

Man of the team’s set pieces, Dani took the corner that resulted in the header of Julio Gonzalez, the team’s archer, in a bid in the 50th minute of the second half.

In addition to all ESPN content, Combo+ gives you access to the best of Star+ entertainment and Disney+’s most beloved franchises. Subscribe now!

The irony of the situation is that the one who ended up leaking in the bid was Tiago Volpi, former teammate of Daniel Alves in the Sao Paulo.

The return of the spotlight of Daniel Alves in Mexico takes place precisely in the week when the winger was a debated absence in the call-up of the Brazilian team for the friendlies against Ghana and Tunisiaboth at the end of September.

During a press conference held after the call-up, Fábio Mahseredjian, the national team’s physical trainer, revealed the reasons that affected the player’s call-up.

“Dani arrived in Mexico and five days later he made his debut. He didn’t have a preseason. He had gastroenteritis that caused him to lose lean mass. This clearly affected his performance in the physical state,” he explained. “We know he can do it, but at the moment he is not in a position to be with us for these two games. But when it comes to the World Cup, he can come back.”