Déa Lucia, mother of Paulo Gustavo, gets a new painting in “Domingão”; Luciano Huck surprised with the live news

Recently, the lady Dea Luciamother of the eternal humorist Paulo Gustavo, was part of the permanent bench of “Believe Whoever You Will” picture of “Sunday with Huck”, alongside Father Fábio de Melo and TV Globo’s new hire, Lívia Andrade. However, it seems that Déa’s resourcefulness in front of the cameras pleased the audience so much that she gained a new role on the show.

Comedian Rafael Portugal had the idea and Luciano Huck broke the news, taking her by surprise: “Can I make a backstage confession?” he fired, during last Sunday’s program (11). “Déa Lúcia is incredible, authentic and sincere. Why not have Dona Déa giving her opinions and advice about other people’s lives?”. It was then that she won a painting with the right to its own vignette.

With that, Déa started to present the “Déa Lucida”. In the presentation, she joked: “But I’m lucid, okay?” she said, still playing with a request for a salary increase, showing that Paulo Gustavo’s good humor came from birth. Soon after, Luciano Huck went to interact with the audience who began to ask her for advice.

In the first, a spectator vented about the fact that the family did not go to the doctor. “Boy, but I’m going to tell you something. I’m also a hardhead. I don’t go to the doctor, I’m terrified. I don’t go to the doctor and I don’t take medicine. I only go to the cardiologist because he’s beautiful to die for. Just for that “, replied Déa, making the audience laugh. She also took the opportunity to advise a mother about her relationship with her son: “Any relationship, if it doesn’t have love, is useless. The mother has an obligation to love her child, accept her child and respect her child. Respect and love, then the thing flows”, said.