Deadline for self-declaration of Auxílio Caminhoneiro ends today; Aid Brazil will not be anticipated in September; Apple releases iOS 16; Weather forecast

The federal government confirmed that it will not bring forward the payment of Auxílio Brasil in September, contrary to the expectations of many of the program’s beneficiaries. The anticipation was a measure adopted in August, the month in which the R$ 200 increase began to take effect.

For self-employed transporters who want to receive Truck Driver Assistance, the deadline for sending the self-declaration ends this Monday, 12th. The document is required from those who did not register cargo operations in 2022.

Us highlights of the dayalso see the weather forecast for this week and the news of iOS 16, released by Apple.

Calendar Assistance Brazil will not be brought forward

The Auxílio Brasil payment schedule will not be brought forward in September, confirmed the Ministry of Citizenship last Friday, 9th. The decision was justified by inconsistencies in information on the counterparts required from families, such as school attendance and vaccination.

The August transfers were advanced, so many people believed that the government would repeat the measure this month. As this did not occur, the benefit will be paid between September 19 and 30, following the original schedule.

The program continues to transfer monthly installments of R$ 600 per family until December. The R$ 200 increase began to take effect in August, after the approval of a constitutional amendment that released R$ 26 billion for its expansion.

Check out the Auxílio Brasil September calendar:

end of NIS Payday 1 September 19 two September 20 3 September 21st 4 September 22 5 September 23th 6 September 26 7 September 27 8 September 28 9 September 29 0 September 30th

New cold front arrives this week

Much of the South and North of Brazil had a weekend of unstable weather, with a record of hail in some cities. The last few days also saw heavy rain in the north and northeast of Santa Catarina, in Paraná and in the south of São Paulo.

This Monday, the rain gains strength over the southern states, in a generalized way. A change in the pattern of wind circulation begins to form a new cold front starting tomorrow, the 13th, increasing the volume of precipitation.

Thunderstorms are expected in much of Paraná, Santa Catarina, northern Rio Grande do Sul, southern Mato Grosso do Sul and western and southern São Paulo state. The forecast is for lightning, gusts of wind and further hail.

In northern Rio Grande do Sul, part of Santa Catarina and the southern and eastern half of Paraná, the accumulated rainfall exceeds 100mm.

Apple releases iOS 16

Apple launches this Monday iOS 16, a new version of its mobile operating system. The novelty is compatible with iPhone SE 2nd generation and later models, such as X, XR, XS and XS Max and cell phones of families 11, 12, 13 and 14.

Other devices such as iPhone 6S, iPhone 7 and the first version of iPhone SE do not receive the update.

The change leaves the company’s cell phones with a new look, with more sober notifications located at the bottom of the screen. User can also create “workspaces” for different types of occasion such as work and studies.

Another highlight is the possibility of adding widgets with practical shortcuts. The owner of the device can still change the time font, put emojis and include photos with a depth effect.

iOS 16 has two new password-protected folders called “Hidden Items” and “Deleted”. All changes can be checked after the system update in the “Software Update” option on the iPhone.

Deadline for self-declaration ends today

This Monday, September 12th, the deadline for autonomous cargo carriers to make the Self-Declaration of the TAC Registration Term and be able to receive the first two installments Auxílio Caminhoneiro. The deadline, which was August 29, has been extended.

The procedure is necessary for the worker who has a registration “active” in the National Registry of Road Cargo Transporters (RNTR-C), but did not register a road cargo transport operation in 2022. The self-declaration can be completed on the Emprega Brasil Portal or on the Digital Work Card application.

According to the Ministry of Labor and Social Security, the retroactive payment for these professionals will take place on September 24, along with the third installment of the benefit. A total of 129,788 carriers who sent the self-declaration by 6 pm on August 29th received the first and second on September 6th.