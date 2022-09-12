deals on TVs, games and more

Amazon started, this Monday (12), a new promotional campaign. With offers on games, TVs and more, the Customer Saldão runs until the 17th of this month and will have daily discounts on many products.

Every day throughout the week, the retailer promises exclusive coupons and other benefits – for Prime members – like free shipping, streaming service and even game redemptions. See highlights:

PS4 and PS5 games

[COMPRE AQUI] Gran Turismo 7 PlayStation 4 – R$ 149.90

[COMPRE AQUI] The Quarry – PlayStation 4 – R$ 129.99

[COMPRE AQUI] Dark Souls III The Fire Fades – Complete Edition – PlayStation 4 – 79.00

[COMPRE AQUI] Rainbow Six Extraction – PlayStation 4 – R$ 64.00

[COMPRE AQUI] Rainbow Six Extraction – PlayStation 5 – R$ 69.00

[COMPRE AQUI] Dolmen – PlayStation 4 – BRL 109.00

[COMPRE AQUI] Deathloop – PlayStation 5- R$ 99.00

[COMPRE AQUI] Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut – Playstation 4 – R$ 119.90

[COMPRE AQUI] Skater XL – PlayStation 4 – R$ 99.00

[COMPRE AQUI] Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2 – PlayStation 4 – R$ 49.90

[COMPRE AQUI] Lego the Incredibles – PlayStation 4 – R$ 49.99

[COMPRE AQUI] Lego Star Wars Ps Hits-ps Hits-playstation_4 – R$ 49.99

[COMPRE AQUI] Lego Harry Potter Collection – PlayStation 4 – R$ 59.99

Accessories and more

coupon of the day

[COMPRE AQUI] Enjoy 30$% off books with the coupon LIVROS30APP (only valid on the Amazon APP)

Customer Sale and PS5 in stock on Amazon

In addition to offering discounted products during the Customer Sale, Amazon also has limited PS5 stock. The video game comes in a bundle with the prestigious Horizon Forbidden West.

