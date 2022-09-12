Death of mother, Queen Elizabeth II, made King Charles III order his children, William and Harry

King Charles III was the one who forced the children, the princes William and Harry, to meet again and talk popular, alongside their respective wives, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, this Saturday (10) in front of Windsor Castle, stage of one of the tributes to Queen Elizabeth II. The monarch died at the age of 96 on the 8th and her body is being taken to Edinburgh, the capital of Scotland, with the coffin accompanied by something curious.

According to British media, King Charles III spoke for 45 minutes with each of the sons, and for the same amount of time, the monarch, William and Harry had a conversation. This caused a delay of an equal 45 minutes for the King’s sons’ first public appearance.

If on the one hand Charles III forced the princes to appear together in public, on the other hand he would have prevented Meghan Markle from seeing the Queen alive for the last time. It is worth remembering that in 2020 the actress and Harry resigned from their duties at the Court.

This is one of the reasons that the monarch would have excluded Meghan from her will, leaving only her valuable jewelry collection to Kate. Despite this, the actress must cancel professional commitments to remain in the United Kingdom even after the sovereign’s burial.

Grandson of Queen Elizabeth II acted for the rapprochement of cousins, William and Harry

Also according to British media, the son of Elizabeth II passed the order to William, who passed it on to Harry. “William invited Harry and Meghan to accompany them to the gates of Windsor. It was agreed that it would be an important demonstration of unity around the Queen at a time of immense difficulty for the family,” said the source.

Another informant explains that Peter Philips, cousin of William and Harry and son of Princess Anne, also sewed the peace flag between Elizabeth’s grandchildren. “It’s already a little used to working as a kind of shock absorber,” he explains.