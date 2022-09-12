Death of Queen Elizabeth II: Prince Harry Reacts to Losing Grandmother

O Prince Harry was emphatic to regret the death of paternal grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, and sum up her feeling with grief. “Windsor Castle is a lonely place without her now,” said the monarch’s grandson in conversation with people outside the Royal Family’s residence on Saturday, when he made his first public appearance.

Harry was accompanied by his wife, Meghan Markle, his brother, Prince William, and his sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, now Princess of Wales, on an order from his father, King Charles III. Father of Archie (3 years old) and Lilibet Diana (1 year old), the Duke of Susssex also added about his grandmother, who died at the age of 96 after a seven-decade reign.

“You felt her presence everywhere. Wherever she was,” Harry said in a recording of the British newspaper “The Sun”. With the death of Elizabeth II, to be buried on the 19th (see the step-by-step of the farewell ceremonies), Meghan’s husband is now fifth in the line of succession, behind his brother and three nephews, George (9) years), Charlotte (7) and Louis (4), who moved the UK by mourning the death of her great-grandmother.

Prince William recalled moments with Queen Elizabeth II after her death

This Saturday, Prince William mourned the death of his grandmother, remembering moments by his side, and without hiding his sadness at the death of the monarch. “She was by my side in my happiest moments,” he summarized.

“And she was by my side through the saddest days of my life. I knew this day would come, but it will be some time before the reality of life without grandma really feels real,” said the eldest son of King Charles III.