Declaration of assets of candidates for the Senate by Paraná

The list of assets declared and sent to the Superior Electoral Court of Senate candidates is robust. Candidate Orlando Pessuti (MDB) has the largest amount of assets, with almost R$ 3.9 million. On the other hand, the candidate Desirre (PDT) has the lowest value disclosed with a little more than R$ 200 thousand.

In addition to the two candidates, the list of candidates for a vacancy has eight more candidates. Álvaro Dias (PODEMOS) is the second largest with purchasing power (R$ 2,220,952.16), followed by Dr. Savoy (PMN) with R$ 2,027,852.03. In the fourth position of the ranking, appears Sérgio Moro (União Brasil) who declared to have R$ 1,589,369.94.

Following, Laerson Matias (PSOL) with R$858,249.55; Aline Sleutjes (PROS) with BRL 457,425.11; Rosane Ferreira (PV) R$362,852.04; Paulo Martins (PL) with R$302,990.00; Roberto França da Silva Junior (PCO) with R$283,083.40.

How much Senate candidates declared

Aline Sleutjes (PROS) – BRL 457,425.11

savings balance Savings account BRL 3,587.58 savings balance Savings account BRL 24.08 DI PLUS AGIL application balance Other applications and investments BRL 6,825.48 current account balance Bank deposit in a current account in the country BRL 10,468.59 Residential property. Morada do Sol allotment other real estate BRL 400,000.00 savings balance Savings account BRL 9.21 savings balance Savings account BRL 3,164.89 Consortium. Bank of Brazil Consortium not covered BRL 33,345.28

Alvaro Dias (Podemos) – BRL 2,220,952.16

Description Type Value of the Good viculo bmw Land motor vehicle: truck, automobile, motorcycle, etc. BRL 128,000.00 valley shares Shares (including those from a telephone line) BRL 260,905.42 company share capital Shares or shares of capital BRL 1,406,210.00 application Fixed income application (CDB, RDB and others) BRL 407,200.06 money in current account Bank deposit in a current account in the country BRL 18,636.68

Desiree (PDT) – BRL 205,577.87

Description Type Value of the Good BB AUTOMATIC STYLE Other applications and investments BRL 35,606.57 AUTOMOBILE HYUNDAI/HB20X 1.6 PREMIUM Land motor vehicle: truck, automobile, motorcycle, etc. BRL 53,000.00 RF REF DI PLUS A GIL Other applications and investments BRL 15,294.61 PREPAID CARD BALANCE (94863231002646023) Other linked credits and savings BRL 664.20 BALANCE IN SAVINGS ACCOUNT Savings account BRL 3,590.48 PREPAID CARD IN FOREIGN CURRENCY (US$ 6.00 SIX DOLLARS) Other applications and investments BRL 34.82 BRASILPREV VGBL Other applications and investments BRL 97,387.19

Dr Savoia (PMN) – BRL 2,027,852.03

Description Type Value of the Good 50% OF THE PLOT OF LAND – AVENIDA MAUA – MARINGÁ – PARANÁ Ground BRL 99,000.00 PLOT OF LAND IN PORTA DO CEU – MARINGÁ – PARANÁ Ground BRL 100,000.00 50% OF THE PLOT OF LAND – AVENIDA MAUA – MARINGÁ – PARANÁ Ground BRL 69,000.00 PLOT OF LAND IN TOCANTINS MUNICIPALITY OF NEW AGREEMENT Ground BRL 266,501.26 CURRENT ACCOUNT BALANCE BANCO UNIPRIME Bank deposit in a current account in the country BRL 12,045.25 FIXED INCOME APPLICATION REF DI PLUS AGIL BANCO DO BRASILSA Fixed income application (CDB, RDB and others) BRL 76.58 Rua Men de Sá – Maringá – Paraná House BRL 485,500.00 UNIPRIM SHARE CAPITAL Shares or shares of capital BRL 24,541.51 CURRENT ACCOUNT BALANCE BANCO DO BRASIL SA Bank deposit in a current account in the country BRL 4,242.07 70% OF THE SHARE CAPITAL OF THE COMPANY TRIPS ADMINISTRACAOE EMPREENDIEMNTOS LTDA CNPJ- 16.655.049/0001-12 Shares or shares of capital BRL 560,000.00 SHARE CAPITAL OF UNIMED REGIONAL DE MARINGACOOPERATIVE OF MEDICAL WORK Shares or shares of capital BRL 81,153.73 CHECKS TO BE CLEARANCED BY THE DECLARANT OTHER ASSETS AND RIGHTS BRL 325,750.00 45,000 SHARES INGA CIA DES INDL SA Shares (including those from a telephone line) BRL 41.63

Laerson Matias (Psol) – BRL 858,249.55

Description Type Value of the Good APT CASCAVEL PARIGOT DE SOUZA Apartment BRL 120,000.00 CONTRACT TERMINATION Credit arising from disposal BRL 134,000.00 CONTINENTAL PARK LAND Ground BRL 200,000.00 CLAUDETE LAND Ground BRL 20,000.00 RURAL PROPERTY COND LARANJEIRA other real estate BRL 245,000.00 VGBL VGBL – Free Benefit Generator Life BRL 532.04 ITAU Savings account BRL 6,822.01 PART PAID FINANCED LAND Ground BRL 12,000.00 CASH BALANCE Cash – national currency BRL 69,554.11 2011 COROLLA Land motor vehicle: truck, automobile, motorcycle, etc. BRL 49,000.00 CEF Savings account BRL 1,341.39

Orlando Pessuti (MDB) – BRL 3,908,867.81

Description Type Value of the Good SAVINGS Savings account BRL 81,713.38 RF TREASURE Fixed income application (CDB, RDB and others) BRL 40,238.25 TELEPHONE LINE Telephone line BRL 2,977.13 TELEPHONE LINE Telephone line BRL 3,011.04 12.5% ​​PLOT OF LAND Ground BRL 40,625.00 VEHICLE Land motor vehicle: truck, automobile, motorcycle, etc. BRL 87,000.00 SHARES TELE NORTE LESTE PARTICIPATIONS Shares (including those from a telephone line) BRL 15,650.00 BANK OF BRAZIL Shares (including those from a telephone line) BRL 46,498.06 BANK OF BRAZIL Bank deposit in a current account in the country BRL 1,951.01 APARTMENT Apartment BRL 205,000.00 BB REF DI LO VIP Fixed income application (CDB, RDB and others) BRL 246,273.14 MM MACRO Fixed income application (CDB, RDB and others) BRL 52,436.37 MM INTEREST AND CURRENCY OTHER ASSETS AND RIGHTS BRL 61,325.78 ITAU Fixed income application (CDB, RDB and others) BRL 112,520.58 SMALL CAPS Fixed income application (CDB, RDB and others) BRL 65,000.00 TELEPHONE LINE Telephone line BRL 3,011.04 GARAGE SPACE OTHER ASSETS AND RIGHTS BRL 110,000.00 COMPANY RADIO UBA Shares or shares of capital BRL 238,000.00 BRADESCO Fixed income application (CDB, RDB and others) BRL 108,528.67 BANK OF BRAZIL Fixed income application (CDB, RDB and others) BRL 80,000.00 BRADESCO Bank deposit in a current account in the country BRL 1.00 CAIXA ECONOMICA FUND Fixed income application (CDB, RDB and others) BRL 259,247.38 ITAU VGBL – Free Benefit Generator Life BRL 105,000.00 COMMERCIAL OFFICE room or suite BRL 335,626.50 BRADESCO Savings account BRL 8,952.22 ITAU Bank deposit in a current account in the country BRL 8,578.68 COMPANY NOVA ERA COMMUNICATION SYSTEM Shares or shares of capital BRL 38,000.00 ITAU Bank deposit in a current account in the country BRL 10.00 MARLIM DIVIDENDS OTHER ASSETS AND RIGHTS BRL 116,938.33 INSTITUO EMATER PENSION FOUNDATION Shares (including those from a telephone line) BRL 35,027.16 LAND AREAS Ground BRL 57,103.55 BAAS3 Shares (including those from a telephone line) BRL 22,137.50 PARANA BANCO Fixed income application (CDB, RDB and others) BRL 182,571.60 PARANA BANCO Fixed income application (CDB, RDB and others) BRL 51,190.89 APARTMENT IN CONDOMINIUM Apartment BRL 904,732.12 BRAS 3 SHARES Shares (including those from a telephone line) BRL 28,852.00 SAVINGS Savings account BRL 11,044.34 MM MULTISTRATEGY Fixed income application (CDB, RDB and others) BRL 30,061.87 ITAU Bank deposit in a current account in the country BRL 112,033.22

Paulo Martins (PL) – BRL 302,990.00

Description Type Value of the Good COMMANDER OVERLAND TD – MOD 2022 Land motor vehicle: truck, automobile, motorcycle, etc. BRL 302,990.00 INDIVIDUAL ENTREPRENEUR OF THE COMPANY PAULO EDUARDO MARTINS OTHER ASSETS AND RIGHTS BRL 0.00

Roberto França da Silva Junior (PCO) – BRL 283,083.40

Description Type Value of the Good STYLE ACCOUNT Bank deposit in a current account in the country BRL 83.40 MASONRY PROPERTY – RUA FADEL DAMEN other real estate BRL 240,000.00 KWID ZEN 1.0 FLEX 12V 5P MEC. Other movables BRL 43,000.00

Rosane Ferreira (PV) – BRL 362,852.04

Description Type Value of the Good BANCO DO BRASIL APPLICATION Other applications and investments BRL 141,693.17 SAVEIRO 2005 Land motor vehicle: truck, automobile, motorcycle, etc. BRL 14,900.00 CURRENT ACCOUNT Bank deposit in a current account in the country BRL 6,597.99 GOAL Land motor vehicle: truck, automobile, motorcycle, etc. BRL 31,750.00 OUROCAO SAVINGS Savings account BRL 724.49 RDB/CDB ITAU APPLICATION Fixed income application (CDB, RDB and others) BRL 98,491.00 COMFORTLINE POLO 2018 Land motor vehicle: truck, automobile, motorcycle, etc. BRL 67,409.35 SHARE CAPITAL SICOB SUL Other equity interests BRL 1,286.04

Sergio Moro (Union Brazil) – BRL 1,589,369.94