Declaration of assets of candidates for the Senate by Paraná

The list of assets declared and sent to the Superior Electoral Court of Senate candidates is robust. Candidate Orlando Pessuti (MDB) has the largest amount of assets, with almost R$ 3.9 million. On the other hand, the candidate Desirre (PDT) has the lowest value disclosed with a little more than R$ 200 thousand.
In addition to the two candidates, the list of candidates for a vacancy has eight more candidates. Álvaro Dias (PODEMOS) is the second largest with purchasing power (R$ 2,220,952.16), followed by Dr. Savoy (PMN) with R$ 2,027,852.03. In the fourth position of the ranking, appears Sérgio Moro (União Brasil) who declared to have R$ 1,589,369.94.
READ TOO:
>> Ratinho’s declared assets reach R$ 8 million; see from other candidates
>> Check out the Tribuna do Paraná ELECTIONS GUIDE 2022
>> Beto Richa has radio and TV time as a “candidate for the presidency”, campaigning for federal deputy
Following, Laerson Matias (PSOL) with R$858,249.55; Aline Sleutjes (PROS) with BRL 457,425.11; Rosane Ferreira (PV) R$362,852.04; Paulo Martins (PL) with R$302,990.00; Roberto França da Silva Junior (PCO) with R$283,083.40.
Table of Contents
How much Senate candidates declared
Aline Sleutjes (PROS) – BRL 457,425.11
savings balance
Savings account
BRL 3,587.58
savings balance
Savings account
BRL 24.08
DI PLUS AGIL application balance
Other applications and investments
BRL 6,825.48
current account balance
Bank deposit in a current account in the country
BRL 10,468.59
Residential property. Morada do Sol allotment
other real estate
BRL 400,000.00
savings balance
Savings account
BRL 9.21
savings balance
Savings account
BRL 3,164.89
Consortium. Bank of Brazil
Consortium not covered
BRL 33,345.28
Alvaro Dias (Podemos) – BRL 2,220,952.16
Description
Type
Value of the Good
viculo bmw
Land motor vehicle: truck, automobile, motorcycle, etc.
BRL 128,000.00
valley shares
Shares (including those from a telephone line)
BRL 260,905.42
company share capital
Shares or shares of capital
BRL 1,406,210.00
application
Fixed income application (CDB, RDB and others)
BRL 407,200.06
money in current account
Bank deposit in a current account in the country
BRL 18,636.68
+Read more! Alvaro Dias declares assets of BRL 2.88 million in candidacy registration in 2018
Desiree (PDT) – BRL 205,577.87
Description
Type
Value of the Good
BB AUTOMATIC STYLE
Other applications and investments
BRL 35,606.57
AUTOMOBILE HYUNDAI/HB20X 1.6 PREMIUM
Land motor vehicle: truck, automobile, motorcycle, etc.
BRL 53,000.00
RF REF DI PLUS A GIL
Other applications and investments
BRL 15,294.61
PREPAID CARD BALANCE (94863231002646023)
Other linked credits and savings
BRL 664.20
BALANCE IN SAVINGS ACCOUNT
Savings account
BRL 3,590.48
PREPAID CARD IN FOREIGN CURRENCY (US$ 6.00 SIX DOLLARS)
Other applications and investments
BRL 34.82
BRASILPREV VGBL
Other applications and investments
BRL 97,387.19
Dr Savoia (PMN) – BRL 2,027,852.03
Description
Type
Value of the Good
50% OF THE PLOT OF LAND – AVENIDA MAUA – MARINGÁ – PARANÁ
Ground
BRL 99,000.00
PLOT OF LAND IN PORTA DO CEU – MARINGÁ – PARANÁ
Ground
BRL 100,000.00
50% OF THE PLOT OF LAND – AVENIDA MAUA – MARINGÁ – PARANÁ
Ground
BRL 69,000.00
PLOT OF LAND IN TOCANTINS MUNICIPALITY OF NEW AGREEMENT
Ground
BRL 266,501.26
CURRENT ACCOUNT BALANCE BANCO UNIPRIME
Bank deposit in a current account in the country
BRL 12,045.25
FIXED INCOME APPLICATION REF DI PLUS AGIL BANCO DO BRASILSA
Fixed income application (CDB, RDB and others)
BRL 76.58
Rua Men de Sá – Maringá – Paraná
House
BRL 485,500.00
UNIPRIM SHARE CAPITAL
Shares or shares of capital
BRL 24,541.51
CURRENT ACCOUNT BALANCE BANCO DO BRASIL SA
Bank deposit in a current account in the country
BRL 4,242.07
70% OF THE SHARE CAPITAL OF THE COMPANY TRIPS ADMINISTRACAOE EMPREENDIEMNTOS LTDA CNPJ- 16.655.049/0001-12
Shares or shares of capital
BRL 560,000.00
SHARE CAPITAL OF UNIMED REGIONAL DE MARINGACOOPERATIVE OF MEDICAL WORK
Shares or shares of capital
BRL 81,153.73
CHECKS TO BE CLEARANCED BY THE DECLARANT
OTHER ASSETS AND RIGHTS
BRL 325,750.00
45,000 SHARES INGA CIA DES INDL SA
Shares (including those from a telephone line)
BRL 41.63
Laerson Matias (Psol) – BRL 858,249.55
Description
Type
Value of the Good
APT CASCAVEL PARIGOT DE SOUZA
Apartment
BRL 120,000.00
CONTRACT TERMINATION
Credit arising from disposal
BRL 134,000.00
CONTINENTAL PARK LAND
Ground
BRL 200,000.00
CLAUDETE LAND
Ground
BRL 20,000.00
RURAL PROPERTY COND LARANJEIRA
other real estate
BRL 245,000.00
VGBL
VGBL – Free Benefit Generator Life
BRL 532.04
ITAU
Savings account
BRL 6,822.01
PART PAID FINANCED LAND
Ground
BRL 12,000.00
CASH BALANCE
Cash – national currency
BRL 69,554.11
2011 COROLLA
Land motor vehicle: truck, automobile, motorcycle, etc.
BRL 49,000.00
CEF
Savings account
BRL 1,341.39
Orlando Pessuti (MDB) – BRL 3,908,867.81
Description
Type
Value of the Good
SAVINGS
Savings account
BRL 81,713.38
RF TREASURE
Fixed income application (CDB, RDB and others)
BRL 40,238.25
TELEPHONE LINE
Telephone line
BRL 2,977.13
TELEPHONE LINE
Telephone line
BRL 3,011.04
12.5% PLOT OF LAND
Ground
BRL 40,625.00
VEHICLE
Land motor vehicle: truck, automobile, motorcycle, etc.
BRL 87,000.00
SHARES TELE NORTE LESTE PARTICIPATIONS
Shares (including those from a telephone line)
BRL 15,650.00
BANK OF BRAZIL
Shares (including those from a telephone line)
BRL 46,498.06
BANK OF BRAZIL
Bank deposit in a current account in the country
BRL 1,951.01
APARTMENT
Apartment
BRL 205,000.00
BB REF DI LO VIP
Fixed income application (CDB, RDB and others)
BRL 246,273.14
MM MACRO
Fixed income application (CDB, RDB and others)
BRL 52,436.37
MM INTEREST AND CURRENCY
OTHER ASSETS AND RIGHTS
BRL 61,325.78
ITAU
Fixed income application (CDB, RDB and others)
BRL 112,520.58
SMALL CAPS
Fixed income application (CDB, RDB and others)
BRL 65,000.00
TELEPHONE LINE
Telephone line
BRL 3,011.04
GARAGE SPACE
OTHER ASSETS AND RIGHTS
BRL 110,000.00
COMPANY RADIO UBA
Shares or shares of capital
BRL 238,000.00
BRADESCO
Fixed income application (CDB, RDB and others)
BRL 108,528.67
BANK OF BRAZIL
Fixed income application (CDB, RDB and others)
BRL 80,000.00
BRADESCO
Bank deposit in a current account in the country
BRL 1.00
CAIXA ECONOMICA FUND
Fixed income application (CDB, RDB and others)
BRL 259,247.38
ITAU
VGBL – Free Benefit Generator Life
BRL 105,000.00
COMMERCIAL OFFICE
room or suite
BRL 335,626.50
BRADESCO
Savings account
BRL 8,952.22
ITAU
Bank deposit in a current account in the country
BRL 8,578.68
COMPANY NOVA ERA COMMUNICATION SYSTEM
Shares or shares of capital
BRL 38,000.00
ITAU
Bank deposit in a current account in the country
BRL 10.00
MARLIM DIVIDENDS
OTHER ASSETS AND RIGHTS
BRL 116,938.33
INSTITUO EMATER PENSION FOUNDATION
Shares (including those from a telephone line)
BRL 35,027.16
LAND AREAS
Ground
BRL 57,103.55
BAAS3
Shares (including those from a telephone line)
BRL 22,137.50
PARANA BANCO
Fixed income application (CDB, RDB and others)
BRL 182,571.60
PARANA BANCO
Fixed income application (CDB, RDB and others)
BRL 51,190.89
APARTMENT IN CONDOMINIUM
Apartment
BRL 904,732.12
BRAS 3 SHARES
Shares (including those from a telephone line)
BRL 28,852.00
SAVINGS
Savings account
BRL 11,044.34
MM MULTISTRATEGY
Fixed income application (CDB, RDB and others)
BRL 30,061.87
ITAU
Bank deposit in a current account in the country
BRL 112,033.22
Paulo Martins (PL) – BRL 302,990.00
Description
Type
Value of the Good
COMMANDER OVERLAND TD – MOD 2022
Land motor vehicle: truck, automobile, motorcycle, etc.
BRL 302,990.00
INDIVIDUAL ENTREPRENEUR OF THE COMPANY PAULO EDUARDO MARTINS
OTHER ASSETS AND RIGHTS
BRL 0.00
Roberto França da Silva Junior (PCO) – BRL 283,083.40
Description
Type
Value of the Good
STYLE ACCOUNT
Bank deposit in a current account in the country
BRL 83.40
MASONRY PROPERTY – RUA FADEL DAMEN
other real estate
BRL 240,000.00
KWID ZEN 1.0 FLEX 12V 5P MEC.
Other movables
BRL 43,000.00
Rosane Ferreira (PV) – BRL 362,852.04
Description
Type
Value of the Good
BANCO DO BRASIL APPLICATION
Other applications and investments
BRL 141,693.17
SAVEIRO 2005
Land motor vehicle: truck, automobile, motorcycle, etc.
BRL 14,900.00
CURRENT ACCOUNT
Bank deposit in a current account in the country
BRL 6,597.99
GOAL
Land motor vehicle: truck, automobile, motorcycle, etc.
BRL 31,750.00
OUROCAO SAVINGS
Savings account
BRL 724.49
RDB/CDB ITAU APPLICATION
Fixed income application (CDB, RDB and others)
BRL 98,491.00
COMFORTLINE POLO 2018
Land motor vehicle: truck, automobile, motorcycle, etc.
BRL 67,409.35
SHARE CAPITAL SICOB SUL
Other equity interests
BRL 1,286.04
Sergio Moro (Union Brazil) – BRL 1,589,369.94
Description
Type
Value of the Good
Company Quotas
Other equity interests
BRL 5,000.00
Commercial room. Curitiba
room or suite
BRL 45,000.00
Vehicle. Volkswagen
Land motor vehicle: truck, automobile, motorcycle, etc.
Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.