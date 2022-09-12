Declaration of assets of candidates for the Senate by Paraná

The list of assets declared and sent to the Superior Electoral Court of Senate candidates is robust. Candidate Orlando Pessuti (MDB) has the largest amount of assets, with almost R$ 3.9 million. On the other hand, the candidate Desirre (PDT) has the lowest value disclosed with a little more than R$ 200 thousand.

In addition to the two candidates, the list of candidates for a vacancy has eight more candidates. Álvaro Dias (PODEMOS) is the second largest with purchasing power (R$ 2,220,952.16), followed by Dr. Savoy (PMN) with R$ 2,027,852.03. In the fourth position of the ranking, appears Sérgio Moro (União Brasil) who declared to have R$ 1,589,369.94.

Following, Laerson Matias (PSOL) with R$858,249.55; Aline Sleutjes (PROS) with BRL 457,425.11; Rosane Ferreira (PV) R$362,852.04; Paulo Martins (PL) with R$302,990.00; Roberto França da Silva Junior (PCO) with R$283,083.40.

How much Senate candidates declared

Aline Sleutjes (PROS) – BRL 457,425.11

savings balanceSavings accountBRL 3,587.58
savings balanceSavings accountBRL 24.08
DI PLUS AGIL application balanceOther applications and investmentsBRL 6,825.48
current account balanceBank deposit in a current account in the countryBRL 10,468.59
Residential property. Morada do Sol allotmentother real estateBRL 400,000.00
savings balanceSavings accountBRL 9.21
savings balanceSavings accountBRL 3,164.89
Consortium. Bank of BrazilConsortium not coveredBRL 33,345.28

Alvaro Dias (Podemos) – BRL 2,220,952.16

DescriptionTypeValue of the Good
viculo bmwLand motor vehicle: truck, automobile, motorcycle, etc.BRL 128,000.00
valley sharesShares (including those from a telephone line)BRL 260,905.42
company share capitalShares or shares of capitalBRL 1,406,210.00
applicationFixed income application (CDB, RDB and others)BRL 407,200.06
money in current accountBank deposit in a current account in the countryBRL 18,636.68

Desiree (PDT) – BRL 205,577.87

DescriptionTypeValue of the Good
BB AUTOMATIC STYLEOther applications and investmentsBRL 35,606.57
AUTOMOBILE HYUNDAI/HB20X 1.6 PREMIUMLand motor vehicle: truck, automobile, motorcycle, etc.BRL 53,000.00
RF REF DI PLUS A GILOther applications and investmentsBRL 15,294.61
PREPAID CARD BALANCE (94863231002646023)Other linked credits and savingsBRL 664.20
BALANCE IN SAVINGS ACCOUNTSavings accountBRL 3,590.48
PREPAID CARD IN FOREIGN CURRENCY (US$ 6.00 SIX DOLLARS)Other applications and investmentsBRL 34.82
BRASILPREV VGBLOther applications and investmentsBRL 97,387.19

Dr Savoia (PMN) – BRL 2,027,852.03

DescriptionTypeValue of the Good
50% OF THE PLOT OF LAND – AVENIDA MAUA – MARINGÁ – PARANÁGroundBRL 99,000.00
PLOT OF LAND IN PORTA DO CEU – MARINGÁ – PARANÁGroundBRL 100,000.00
50% OF THE PLOT OF LAND – AVENIDA MAUA – MARINGÁ – PARANÁGroundBRL 69,000.00
PLOT OF LAND IN TOCANTINS MUNICIPALITY OF NEW AGREEMENTGroundBRL 266,501.26
CURRENT ACCOUNT BALANCE BANCO UNIPRIMEBank deposit in a current account in the countryBRL 12,045.25
FIXED INCOME APPLICATION REF DI PLUS AGIL BANCO DO BRASILSAFixed income application (CDB, RDB and others)BRL 76.58
Rua Men de Sá – Maringá – ParanáHouseBRL 485,500.00
UNIPRIM SHARE CAPITALShares or shares of capitalBRL 24,541.51
CURRENT ACCOUNT BALANCE BANCO DO BRASIL SABank deposit in a current account in the countryBRL 4,242.07
70% OF THE SHARE CAPITAL OF THE COMPANY TRIPS ADMINISTRACAOE EMPREENDIEMNTOS LTDA CNPJ- 16.655.049/0001-12Shares or shares of capitalBRL 560,000.00
SHARE CAPITAL OF UNIMED REGIONAL DE MARINGACOOPERATIVE OF MEDICAL WORKShares or shares of capitalBRL 81,153.73
CHECKS TO BE CLEARANCED BY THE DECLARANTOTHER ASSETS AND RIGHTSBRL 325,750.00
45,000 SHARES INGA CIA DES INDL SAShares (including those from a telephone line)BRL 41.63

Laerson Matias (Psol) – BRL 858,249.55

DescriptionTypeValue of the Good
APT CASCAVEL PARIGOT DE SOUZAApartmentBRL 120,000.00
CONTRACT TERMINATIONCredit arising from disposalBRL 134,000.00
CONTINENTAL PARK LANDGroundBRL 200,000.00
CLAUDETE LANDGroundBRL 20,000.00
RURAL PROPERTY COND LARANJEIRAother real estateBRL 245,000.00
VGBLVGBL – Free Benefit Generator LifeBRL 532.04
ITAUSavings accountBRL 6,822.01
PART PAID FINANCED LANDGroundBRL 12,000.00
CASH BALANCECash – national currencyBRL 69,554.11
2011 COROLLALand motor vehicle: truck, automobile, motorcycle, etc.BRL 49,000.00
CEFSavings accountBRL 1,341.39

Orlando Pessuti (MDB) – BRL 3,908,867.81

DescriptionTypeValue of the Good
SAVINGSSavings accountBRL 81,713.38
RF TREASUREFixed income application (CDB, RDB and others)BRL 40,238.25
TELEPHONE LINETelephone lineBRL 2,977.13
TELEPHONE LINETelephone lineBRL 3,011.04
12.5% ​​PLOT OF LANDGroundBRL 40,625.00
VEHICLELand motor vehicle: truck, automobile, motorcycle, etc.BRL 87,000.00
SHARES TELE NORTE LESTE PARTICIPATIONSShares (including those from a telephone line)BRL 15,650.00
BANK OF BRAZILShares (including those from a telephone line)BRL 46,498.06
BANK OF BRAZILBank deposit in a current account in the countryBRL 1,951.01
APARTMENTApartmentBRL 205,000.00
BB REF DI LO VIPFixed income application (CDB, RDB and others)BRL 246,273.14
MM MACROFixed income application (CDB, RDB and others)BRL 52,436.37
MM INTEREST AND CURRENCYOTHER ASSETS AND RIGHTSBRL 61,325.78
ITAUFixed income application (CDB, RDB and others)BRL 112,520.58
SMALL CAPSFixed income application (CDB, RDB and others)BRL 65,000.00
TELEPHONE LINETelephone lineBRL 3,011.04
GARAGE SPACEOTHER ASSETS AND RIGHTSBRL 110,000.00
COMPANY RADIO UBAShares or shares of capitalBRL 238,000.00
BRADESCOFixed income application (CDB, RDB and others)BRL 108,528.67
BANK OF BRAZILFixed income application (CDB, RDB and others)BRL 80,000.00
BRADESCOBank deposit in a current account in the countryBRL 1.00
CAIXA ECONOMICA FUNDFixed income application (CDB, RDB and others)BRL 259,247.38
ITAUVGBL – Free Benefit Generator LifeBRL 105,000.00
COMMERCIAL OFFICEroom or suiteBRL 335,626.50
BRADESCOSavings accountBRL 8,952.22
ITAUBank deposit in a current account in the countryBRL 8,578.68
COMPANY NOVA ERA COMMUNICATION SYSTEMShares or shares of capitalBRL 38,000.00
ITAUBank deposit in a current account in the countryBRL 10.00
MARLIM DIVIDENDSOTHER ASSETS AND RIGHTSBRL 116,938.33
INSTITUO EMATER PENSION FOUNDATIONShares (including those from a telephone line)BRL 35,027.16
LAND AREASGroundBRL 57,103.55
BAAS3Shares (including those from a telephone line)BRL 22,137.50
PARANA BANCOFixed income application (CDB, RDB and others)BRL 182,571.60
PARANA BANCOFixed income application (CDB, RDB and others)BRL 51,190.89
APARTMENT IN CONDOMINIUMApartmentBRL 904,732.12
BRAS 3 SHARESShares (including those from a telephone line)BRL 28,852.00
SAVINGSSavings accountBRL 11,044.34
MM MULTISTRATEGYFixed income application (CDB, RDB and others)BRL 30,061.87
ITAUBank deposit in a current account in the countryBRL 112,033.22

Paulo Martins (PL) – BRL 302,990.00

DescriptionTypeValue of the Good
COMMANDER OVERLAND TD – MOD 2022Land motor vehicle: truck, automobile, motorcycle, etc.BRL 302,990.00
INDIVIDUAL ENTREPRENEUR OF THE COMPANY PAULO EDUARDO MARTINSOTHER ASSETS AND RIGHTSBRL 0.00

Roberto França da Silva Junior (PCO) – BRL 283,083.40

DescriptionTypeValue of the Good
STYLE ACCOUNTBank deposit in a current account in the countryBRL 83.40
MASONRY PROPERTY – RUA FADEL DAMENother real estateBRL 240,000.00
KWID ZEN 1.0 FLEX 12V 5P MEC.Other movablesBRL 43,000.00

Rosane Ferreira (PV) – BRL 362,852.04

DescriptionTypeValue of the Good
BANCO DO BRASIL APPLICATIONOther applications and investmentsBRL 141,693.17
SAVEIRO 2005Land motor vehicle: truck, automobile, motorcycle, etc.BRL 14,900.00
CURRENT ACCOUNTBank deposit in a current account in the countryBRL 6,597.99
GOALLand motor vehicle: truck, automobile, motorcycle, etc.BRL 31,750.00
OUROCAO SAVINGSSavings accountBRL 724.49
RDB/CDB ITAU APPLICATIONFixed income application (CDB, RDB and others)BRL 98,491.00
COMFORTLINE POLO 2018Land motor vehicle: truck, automobile, motorcycle, etc.BRL 67,409.35
SHARE CAPITAL SICOB SULOther equity interestsBRL 1,286.04

Sergio Moro (Union Brazil) – BRL 1,589,369.94

DescriptionTypeValue of the Good
Company QuotasOther equity interestsBRL 5,000.00
Commercial room. Curitibaroom or suiteBRL 45,000.00
Vehicle. VolkswagenLand motor vehicle: truck, automobile, motorcycle, etc.BRL 155,000.00
Account balance abroadBank deposit in a current account abroadBRL 392,787.64
Apartment. CuritibaApartmentBRL 192,060.00
Company QuotasOther equity interestsBRL 30,000.00
Letter of Credit AgribusinessOther applications and investmentsBRL 50,000.00
Company QuotasOther equity interestsBRL 3,000.00
Apartment. CuritibaApartmentBRL 176,165.00
Current account balanceBank deposit in a current account in the countryBRL 39,220.59
Current account balanceBank deposit in a current account in the countryBRL 10,948.40
Bank. ItauOther applications and investmentsBRL 389,778.35
Bank. Federal Savings BankOther applications and investmentsBRL 100,409.96

