Did you work in 2021? Know when to withdraw the PIS/Pasep salary bonus

In the first semester, the Federal Government ended with the payments of the salary bonus PIS/Pasepbase year 2020. Because of this, workers who worked with a formal contract in 2021 wonder when they will be able to make the withdrawals.

Normally, PIS/Pasep is always paid in the year following the year in which the worker performed his activities. Following this rule, the salary allowance 2021 should be paid in 2022, however, the forecast is that it will be released only in 2023.

It turns out that, last year, the benefit for 2020 was not released due to the transfer of resources to enable another initiative. Thus, the payment was rescheduled for this year, taking the 2021 allowance payment to the next year.

Who receives the 2021 PIS/Pasep allowance?

To receive the salary bonus PIS/Pasepthe worker needs:

Be enrolled in PIS/Pasep for at least five years;

Have received an average monthly salary of up to two minimum wages;

Have worked with a formal contract for 30 consecutive days, or not; and

To have the information updated by the employers in the Annual Report of Social Information (Rais).

2021 allowance calendar

It is worth mentioning that so far the federal government has not yet announced the allowance calendar. PIS/Pasep 2021, but the expectation is that the transfers will start in early 2023, as happened this year.

In addition, it is necessary to consider that the Budget for the next year still needs to be closed. However, the forecast is that more than 23 million people will benefit with an amount greater than R$ 20 billion in 2023.

How to consult the PIS/Pasep?

The worker is able to consult the information of his PIS/Pasep through the app Digital Work Portfolio, available for Android and iOS. Those who prefer, can call the Alô Trabalhador call center, by number 158.

2022 PIS TABLE

THE PIS table defines the value of PIS 2022 according to the months worked, that is, the beneficiaries will receive the amount proportionally. The maximum share of BRL 1,212 will only be released for those who worked during all the months of 2020.

1 month worked – R$ 101;

2 months worked – R$ 202;

3 months worked – R$ 303;

4 months worked – R$ 404;

5 months worked – R$ 505;

6 months worked – R$ 606;

7 months worked – R$ 707;

8 months worked – R$ 808;

9 months worked – R$ 909;

10 months worked – R$ 1,010;

11 months worked – R$ 1,111;

12 months worked – R$ 1,212.

See how to make the inquiry by CPF

First, download the app; Open the app and enter your CPF in the login area; Enter your Gov.br password; After entering, just go to the top corner of the screen, where the PIS details are; Finally, in the same application is the option to ask questions.

Finally, it is worth mentioning that you will need an account on Gov.br, if you don’t have one, just register with your full name, date of birth, e-mail and phone number. CPF. The PIS consultation by CPF can also be made through the Service Center, by the number 158.