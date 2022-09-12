Do you get food stamps? Be careful, breaking THESE rules can result in a fine of up to BRL 50,000

The new rules regarding food stamps seek to ensure that the benefit has the correct destination. That is, the guarantee that workers will have the basics on the table or to eat during breaks. But, you need to be careful. This is because companies that do not follow the new rules can receive fines of up to BRL 50,000.

Furthermore, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) vetoed some changes to the main text; and, one of them concerns the possibility for the worker to withdraw the balance of the food or meal vouchers in cash after 60 days without use. The intention is precisely to prevent money from serving as a source to pay another type of bill other than food. Want to know more about? So, see below.

Fine of up to BRL 50,000 for improper use of Food Stamps

The determinations block the misuse of the benefit. This is because the Ministry of Labor identified some indications that the food stamp was used for other purposes. That is, in paying for cable TV, streaming service and even in gyms. Thus, the changes in question are intended to prevent any allocation of money other than for the purchase of food or meals.

If the frauds keep happening, the companies receive fines. In cases of recidivism, they may even be disqualified from the service. In this sense, the fines apply both to establishments that are selling products not related to food and also to the firm that accredited it. And the value is high, ranging from R$ 5 thousand to R$ 50 thousand!

If the same establishment receives more than one fine, the amount is doubled. In this way, the Law determines the use of the benefit only for payment in restaurants and other food stores.

prohibited discounts

Another point of change is that, with the changes, the employer is prohibited from receiving discounts when hiring ticket providers. This is an attempt to prevent this discount from harming the final price of the products to workers, as they should be the biggest beneficiaries.

Finally, President Jair Bolsonaro sanctioned the bill with vetoes, which will now be reviewed by Congress. Furthermore, the date for the review to be carried out is not known.

