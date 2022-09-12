Do you know the ideal MINIMUM WAGE for Brazilians? Citizens are scared

Surely, you know what the Brazilian minimum wage is, but possibly you have no idea what the ideal value would be. Even so, it is worth mentioning that the minimum wage is the amount stipulated as a base, considering the payments of registered workers. This is yet another worker’s right, provided for in the CLT (Consolidation of Labor Laws).

Thus, there are specific measures responsible for defining this value. The payment is directly associated with the Federal Government, therefore, it is indispensable. In addition, the values ​​vary year after year, considering the calculations performed for the basic survival of a citizen. However, what is considered really ideal for Brazilians will surely surprise you.

Find out how the minimum wage is calculated

Firstly, it is necessary to attempt the operation of the rules that stipulate the value. First of all, the minimum wage is a right mentioned in Art. 23 of Law No. 4,589, of 12/11/1964 of the CLT. Thus, it is mandatory for every employer to make payment available to their employees. It is also worth mentioning that this is a minimum value, so there are several positions that can offer even more than that.

Now, in relation to the rules that stipulate how much must be paid, it happens through an annual calculation. This calculation takes into account the country’s inflation rate. That is, the price of food and basic services for a citizen’s survival, such as electricity, education and leisure. Who ponders this question is the National Consumer Price Index (INCP).

Therefore, currently, the current minimum wage is R$1,212.00, considering the year 2022. Therefore, under the aforementioned facts, if an employer and/or company refuses to pay it, the orientation is to seek help professional immediately. In other words, a lawyer, who will act as the “bridge” between the employee and the bodies responsible for these issues, such as the Ministry of Labor.

What would be the ideal value?

Now that you know how to calculate the availability of the minimum wage, the big question comes: what would be the ideal value to really meet all the needs of Brazilians? Well, it is no mystery to any citizen that the value of inflation makes the current salary comprehensive only for really indispensable situations. That is, for what is really minimal. According to the Inter-union Department of Statistics and Socioeconomic Studies (Dieese), this amount is not enough to meet all the needs, considered fundamental, for a family.

For the weighting performed, the cost of living of a family of 4 was considered, under the Brazilian average. Therefore, the ideal minimum wage payment amount would be R$6,298.91, based on the month of August. That is, theoretically, the current salary would not be enough to fulfill items considered ideal, such as: hygiene, minimum comfort, education, leisure, clothing and transport. In addition, it is still necessary to mention that part of the citizens’ minimum wage automatically goes to Social Security. That is, this value can still be discounted.

However, the estimated payment for 2023 is R$1,302.00. Which corresponds to R$90 more than the current one. However, the issue still needs to be raised that all prices will also be on the rise. That is, the increase does not bring any direct benefit to the worker. Finally, this perspective only deals with a possible ideal remuneration. Therefore, it has no connection with Federal Government regulations or possible future payments.

