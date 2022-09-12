Drugovich confirmed as reserve driver for Aston Martin







Now it’s official! Felipe Drugovich was announced by Aston Martin this Monday as the team’s reserve driver in addition to being the first member of the team’s young driver development program in Formula 1.

The Brazilian became Formula 2 champion this weekend in Italy, where he was also seen inside the team’s facilities, which only intensified rumors that a deal had been made between driver and team.

Aston Martin announced on Monday that Drugovich has joined its young drivers program and will make his FP1 debut at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, which closes the 2022 season.

Drugovich is also set for an extensive testing program as part of the role that will see him participate in the Abu Dhabi post-season as well as get track time in a car from 2021 through next year. He will also participate in select races supporting 2023 drivers Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll.

“Becoming a member of the AMF1 Driver Development Program is a fantastic opportunity for me and only adds to what has been an extremely enjoyable and successful 2022 season,” said Drugovich.

“Winning in Formula 2 has been considered the best possible starting point for a career in Formula 1 and I see my role in AMF1 giving me all the tools to take the next crucial step.

“For me, 2023 will be a learning curve: I will be working with the F1 team, but my main objective is to learn and develop as a driver. I hope this gives me the opportunity to race in Formula 1 in the future.”

Drugovich joins the pool of reserve drivers available to Aston Martin in F1, which also includes Nico Hulkenberg, who replaced Sebastian Vettel in the first two races of the 2022 season. Haas next year.

“Felipe has shown incredible talent, determination and consistency to win this year’s FIA Formula 2 Championship,” said Aston Martin F1 Team Principal Mike Krack.

“I particularly remember his fantastic sprint and victories in Barcelona in May, which were extremely impressive.

“We are delighted to have him join us as a member of our Driver Development Program and look forward to welcoming him as part of our team to Abu Dhabi in November.”

Aston Martin Executive Chairman Lawrence Stroll felt that the establishment of the young driver program was “a fantastic way to help develop the next generation of racing drivers”.

“We have seen and admired Felipe’s path to success in Formula 2 this year and we intend to provide him with all the skills and experience he needs to be able to take the next step in his career,” added Stroll.

“Over time, it would be the ultimate validation if he became a Formula 1 driver, joining the great pantheon of Brazilian drivers like Emerson Fittipaldi and Ayrton Senna.”

