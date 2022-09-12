Drugovich to be Aston Martin’s reserve driver in 2023 | formula 1

Meet Drugovich, the first Brazilian F2 champion

Drugovich Aims at F1 Seat, Celebrates F2 Title: ‘Sounds Amazing’

– We have seen and admired Felipe’s path to success this year and our aim is to provide him with all the skills and experience he needs to take the next step in his career. Over time, it would be the definitive validation if he becomes a Formula 1 driver, joining the great pantheon of Brazilian drivers like Emerson Fittipaldi and Ayrton Senna – commented Lawrence Stroll, owner of the team.

1 of 3 Felipe Drugovich and Lawrence Stroll, owner of Aston Martin — Photo: Disclosure Felipe Drugovich and Lawrence Stroll, owner of Aston Martin — Photo: Disclosure

The contract with Aston Martin was signed on the same Saturday at Monza in which Drugovich won his title after dropping out of the penultimate F2 round sprint race in 2022.

And in addition to participating in free practice at Yas Marina, the final round of F1 this year, he will also be at the circuit representing the team in the young drivers test promoted after the end of the season.

– Winning in Formula 2 is considered the best possible starting point for a career in Formula 1, and I see my role at Aston Martin giving me all the tools to take the next crucial step. For me, 2023 will be a learning curve: I will be working with the team, but my main objective is to develop myself as a driver. I hope this gives me the opportunity to race in Formula 1 in the future – celebrated the 22-year-old from Paraná.

See the F1 2022 calendar

2 of 3 Felipe Drugovich won Formula 2 2022 — Photo: Clive Mason/Getty Images Felipe Drugovich won the 2022 Formula 2 – Photo: Clive Mason/Getty Images

It is worth remembering that the champion of a basic category, such as Formula 3 or Formula 2, is not allowed to return.

Pourchaire and drivers congratulate Felipe Drugovich on F2 title

However, it is still uncertain when the Brazilian will have an opportunity as a starter in F1: Aston Martin will have in 2023, as a duo, Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll.

The two-time champion signed a multi-year contract with the team, which runs until at least 2024; Lance is the son of Lawrence Stroll, and the duration of his bond with the British team is uncertain.

F1 already has another Brazilian among the teams’ reserve list: it is Pietro Fittipaldi, grandson of two-time champion Emerson Fittipaldi and brother of Enzo Fittipaldi – one of Drugovich’s rivals in F2 this year.

3 of 3 Pietro Fittipaldi tests Haas car in F1 2022 pre-season in Bahrain; Brazil will now have two reserves in the category, in 2023 — Photo: Haas F1 Team Pietro Fittipaldi tests Haas car in F1 2022 pre-season in Bahrain; Brazil will now have two reserves in the category, in 2023 — Photo: Haas F1 Team

Pietro, 26, even raced twice in 2020 for Haas; he took the place of Franco-Swiss Romain Grosjean, who suffered a serious fire accident at the Bahrain GP of the same year.

See the updated F1 standings

Verstappen thwarts Ferrari party, wins Italian GP