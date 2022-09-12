Dua Lipa’s attitude at Rock in Rio irritates Boninho: ‘Star piti’

The artist’s demand caused the exhibition of her show on TV to undergo a change

Dua Lipa’s show ended Rock in Rio 2022



The singer Dua Lipa ended the Rock in Rio 2022 last Sunday, the 11th, with a show highly praised on social networks, however a demand from the artist irritated fans and even the director of Globo cute. Before Dua took the stage, the presenter Marcos Mion, who covered the festival on Multishow and Globo, explained on social media that the artist’s show would only be shown on television 30 minutes after the start of the presentation. “Dua Lipa’s show will start here in Cidade do Rock, but at her request, the broadcast will only start half an hour later. But whoever is watching it on TV, will watch the show in its entirety! Half an hour late. That’s it”, said the presenter of “Caldeirão”. The singer’s attitude was criticized by the director of “Big Brother Brazil”. “Every Rock in Rio has to have a star piti and this year the award went to Dua Lipa! She asked that her presentation at Multishow have a delay, 30 minutes delay. For what??? These guys who broadcast are top! Deserves respect. Oh! There’s no time to change anything,” Boninho said on Twitter. A follower commented on the post saying the show was “bad” and the director replied, “Boring.” Another predicted that there will be no show by Dua on “BBB 23” and Ana Furtado’s husband agreed: “No [terá]”. It is worth remembering that inBBB 20” the artist sent a video to the brothers at one of the parties. In editing, the song Don’t Start Now was successful because the ex-BBB Manu Gavassi created a little dance that was repeated at every party.

all @rock in Rio there has to be a one-star piti and this year the award went to @dualipa ! She asked that her presentation at the @multishow had a delay, 30 minutes delay. Why???🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️ These guys who broadcast are top! Deserves respect. Oh! There’s no time to change anything — JB Oliveira (@boninho) September 12, 2022