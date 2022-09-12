Dutch city to be first in the world to ban meat ads in public places

Dutch city will be the first in the world to ban meat ads in public places. Photo: Sylvia Lederer / Xinhua / Getty Images.

Meat advertisements will be banned in public spaces in a Dutch city from 2024.

Local government has not yet decided whether sustainably produced meat will have its ads banned.

About 95% of the Dutch population consumes meat.

Meat ads will be banned in public spaces in Haarlem, the Netherlands, starting in 2024, after a proposal by the green political party GroenLinks was made official by legislators in the region recently.

“Meat is very harmful to the environment. We cannot tell people that there is a climate crisis and encourage them to buy products that are part of it,” party councilor Ziggy Klazes told the newspaper Trouw.

In addition to GroenLinks, the Christian Democratic Challenge party also supported the proposal, which was drafted by Klazes.

In contrast, the meat industry vehemently opposed the measure. A spokesperson for the Central Meat Industry Organization said the “authorities are going too far in telling people what is best for them”.

The right-wing party BVNL called the decision an “unacceptable violation of entrepreneurial freedom” and stressed that the ban “would be fatal for pig farmers”. Councilman Joey Rademaker said that “banning advertising on political grounds is almost dictatorial.”

The Haarlem government has yet to decide whether sustainably produced meat will also be banned from advertising.

According to the government institution Statistics Netherlands, around 95% of the Dutch population consume meat, although more than half do not do so daily.