Dutch city to be first in the world to ban meat ads

Measure starts in 2024 and bans advertising in public places in Haarlem

The city of Haarlem in the Netherlands will become the 1st place in the world to ban meat consumption advertising in public places. The decision was encouraged by the fact that meat is among products whose industry contributes to greenhouse gas emissions.

The city of 160,000, located 18 km from the capital Amsterdam, will ban public advertisements from 2024.

The measure bothered the country’s meat producers, who said that the municipality is “going too far in telling people what’s best for them“.

“Banning ads for political reasons is almost dictatorial“, Joey Rademaker, Haarlem adviser to the right-wing BVNL party, said in a statement. “Plus, nurturing anti-meat sentiments is bad for the economy.“.

The counselor said “embarrassed” by measure.

In a similar move, Amsterdam last year banned advertisements for aviation companies and gasoline cars in an attempt to reduce advertising for fossil fuels.

Advertisements for fireworks and broiler chickens are also expected to disappear from the streets of Haarlem, according to the local newspaper. trouw.

According to New BladeDutch newspaper, a survey showed that 90% of the Dutch do not agree with the proposal; 8% agree and 2% could not answer.

The motion is from last year, but was passed in August by city legislators and has only recently begun to reverberate.

“Meat is very harmful to the environment. We cannot tell people that there is a climate crisis and encourage them to buy products that are part of it.“, said Ziggy Klazes, councilor for the GroenLinks party, who drafted the motion, trouw.

It has not yet been decided whether sustainably produced meat will be included in the decision.

