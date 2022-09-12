Elizabeth 2nd: Itamaraty prepares Bolsonaro’s trip – 09/11/2022 – World

The Brazilian government, through Itamaraty, is already preparing the trip of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) to the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, in London.

Interlocutors told the Sheet that the idea is for the representative to participate in the ceremony on the 19th and go straight to New York, where he will speak at the opening of the United Nations General Assembly, on the 20th.

Bolsonaro has not yet officially confirmed the trip, but allies believe he should go, as he indicated on Saturday to CNN Brasil. “According to the time and day, I might go,” he said.

The move would take place in the final stretch of the presidential campaign. The representative seeks to be re-elected to the position on October 2nd. According to polls, he is in second place, behind former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).

On Thursday (8), the date of Elizabeth II’s death, the Chief Executive declared three days of official mourning in the country and mourned her death on social media, calling the British “queen of all”. On Twitter, Bolsonaro described the sovereign as “an extraordinary and singular woman, whose example of leadership, humility and love for the country will continue to inspire us and the whole world until the end of time”.

Elizabeth II died at the age of 96, after 70 years of reign, the longest in the United Kingdom. This Saturday (10), her eldest son, Charles III, was proclaimed king.

The wake will take place following the traditions of the monarchy, which involve many ceremonies and protocols. This Sunday, thousands of people took to the streets in Scotland to accompany a procession between Balmoral Castle and Holyrood Palace, the official residence of the royal family in Edinburgh, the capital of the country.

The coffin followed in the first car of a seven-vehicle caravan and passed through cities such as Aberdeen, Dundee and Perth, on a journey of 280 km. Along the way, the procession made stops so that more people could say goodbye. A crowd cheered the body’s arrival in Edinburgh.

The queen’s body will remain in Holyrood until Monday afternoon (12), when it will be taken to St Giles Cathedral. On Tuesday, he goes by plane to London. From Wednesday (14), he will be at the Palace of Westminster, seat of Parliament, where there will be a public visit for four days.

On the morning of the 19th, he will be taken to Westminster Abbey for his funeral, which will be televised. Two minutes of silence across the UK will be enacted. Elizabeth II will then be buried at Windsor Castle, west of London.