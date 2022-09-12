Elizabeth II: the memory of the colonial past that generates criticism of the legacy of Queen Elizabeth II in Africa

Nomsa Maseko

From BBC News in Johannesburg

8 hours ago

Credit, Getty Images

The death of Queen Elizabeth II generated a wave of grief and touching tributes from world leaders and the general public alike.

Many in the former British colonies openly hailed the memory of the queen, while others shared photos of the monarch during visits to their respective countries.

But admiration is not unanimous. For some, his death has reignited memories of Britain’s often bloody colonial history—atrocities against indigenous populations, theft of statues and artifacts from West African nations, gold and diamonds from South Africa and India, slavery and oppression.

While South African President Cyril Ramaphosa described the queen as an extraordinary public figure who should be fondly remembered by many around the world, the opposition Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) party said no. would be among those mourning death.

“During her 70-year reign as queen, she never acknowledged crimes that the UK and her family perpetrated around the world, and was in fact a proud flag-bearer of these atrocities,” the country’s third-largest party said in a statement. communicated.

“For us, his death is a reminder of a very tragic period in this country and in African history,” the statement said.

On social media, the criticism went much further.

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Queen Elizabeth dancing with Ghanaian President Kwame Nkrumah in 1961 – the photo shocked some in apartheid South Africa

Tweets posted by Nigerian-American teacher Uju Anya hours after the queen’s death sparked a great deal of debate. One of the tweets was removed by Twitter for violating its rules.

In a second tweet, she wrote: “If anyone expects me to express anything but contempt for the monarch who guided a government that sponsored the genocide that massacred and displaced half my family and whose consequences those still alive are still trying to overcome, wishing on a star.”

His tweet is apparently a reference to the Biafra war of the late 1960s, when the British government supported and armed the Nigerian government which blocked, starved and eventually destroyed the separatists of the self-proclaimed Republic of Biafra.

Twitter user @ParrenEssential responded that this is not the way Nigerians behave, adding: “You are misrepresenting our culture and our country.”

Others said that hitting someone at the moment of death “is not African”.

Posts demanding the return of the Star of Africa diamond, found in South Africa in 1905 and today part of the British Crown Jewels, also appeared on the day of the queen’s death. Many referred to him as “stolen”.

Despite having been bought by the Transvaal government (a republic that made up the north of what is now South Africa and later merged with the country) and presented to the British Royal Family as a show of loyalty, the prevailing view on social media is that it would really belong to the people. South African.

Twitter user @Qban_Linx said the $400 million diamond — the largest piece of which is encrusted in the royal scepter, carried by monarchs at their coronations — could cover the cost of higher education for 75,000 South African students.

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Queen Elizabeth at her coronation, carrying the scepter, with the Star of Africa, in her right hand.

There is also a similar claim in India, where the hashtag “Kohinoor” quickly rose to trending topics following the death of Queen Elizabeth II – a reference to a large diamond on the royal crown that will reportedly be worn by the new queen consort Camilla.

Other critics say the queen should have used her power and influence to ensure that the human remains of those who fought against British colonial power were repatriated.

Kenyans and South Africans are calling for the heads of heroes such as Koitalel Samoei, who led the Nandi resistance in present-day Kenya in the late 19th century, and King Hinstsa kaKhawula of the Xhosa kingdom of South Africa, assassinated in 1835, to be returned. mutilation of their bodies, their heads were taken to the UK as trophies.

The brutal murder of Kenyans during the Mau Mau rebellion was also remembered. Gitu Wa Kahengeri, who at age 17 joined the rebellion 81 years ago, recalled his detention in a British forces camp, when he was beaten and left without food.

Credit, Reuters photo caption, Rebellion veteran Mau Mau Gitu wa Kahengeri condemns British actions but says he mourns the Queen’s death.

“They occupied my land, my birthright,” he told Reuters. “But we mourn the Queen’s death because she is a person, a human being,” he said. “We’re sorry when people die.”

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta, who has referred to the queen as “an imposing icon of selfless service”, has come under fire for declaring four days of national mourning.

Former Botswana President Ian Khama was another who defended the Queen’s legacy, describing her as “irreplaceable”.

“Colonialism is not something we want to remember, it was a dark period,” he said. “The queen inherited this legacy, she was not its architect… but when she left it was as if to repair the damage caused by colonialism. She showed that we are not above you, we want to participate in your development and help you grow as nations”.

The African continent should look to her as someone who “brought a new era after a dark past”, he said.

Many said the queen never apologized for crimes committed in the name of the Empire. She acknowledged, however, “harrowing episodes” and “difficult” such as the Amritsar massacre in northern India in 1919.

In 1997, before visiting the site where a British general ordered his troops to shoot protesters in a walled garden from which they could not escape, she gave a speech expressing regret.