Elizabeth II: who will keep the queen’s corgi puppies | World

Queen Elizabeth II’s famous corgi dogs will move in with one of her children, Prince Andrew, and his ex-wife Sarah, the BBC has confirmed.

The Duke and Duchess of York will take over the care of Muick (pronounced “Mick”) and Sandy — two young corgis that the Prince and his daughters gifted to the Queen in 2021.

The queen also had a dorgi — a cross between a dachshund and a corgi — named Candy, which she was photographed with in January.

Elizabeth II had over 30 corgis in her lifetime.

The association was so strong that people almost immediately started asking who would adopt the animals.

A source close to Prince Andrew told the BBC: “The corgis will return to live at the Royal Lodge with the Duke and Duchess. It was the Duchess who found the cubs that were presented to Her Majesty by the Duke.”

“The Duchess forged a bond with Her Majesty by taking the dogs for walks and horseback riding, and even after the divorce she would continue her close friendship with Her Majesty, taking the dogs for a walk in Frogmore and chatting.”

Royal Lodge, a mansion on the grounds of the Windsor estate, is the home of Prince Andrew and his ex-wife, and Frogmore is an estate close to Windsor Castle.

The 62-year-old Duke and his daughters Beatrice and Eugenie initially gifted Muick and another calf named Fergus to the Queen last spring. The aim was to lift the monarch’s spirits while her husband, the late Prince Philip, was in hospital, and amid the isolation imposed by the covid-19 pandemic.

Prince Andrew and the corgis have a long-standing relationship (Photo from 1966)

Muick, pronounced “Mick,” is a corgi — named after Loch Muick, a lake on the Balmoral Royal Estate in Scotland.

Fergus, a Dorgi, was named after the Queen’s maternal uncle, Captain Fergus Bowes-Lyon, who was killed in action during World War I. The puppy died in May at just five months old, reportedly due to a heart condition. It is believed that the queen was devastated at the time.

Prince Andrew then gave her another corgi puppy, Sandy, on her official 95th birthday.

The Queen’s stylist, personal assistant and longtime friend Angela Kelly said recently that the newcomers had proved to be a “constant joy” and “always put a smile on everyone’s face”.

18th birthday gift

The queen was an enthusiastic corgi breeder—and had over 30 corgis and dorgis over six decades. Many were descendants of Susan — the dog she got as an 18th birthday present from her father in 1944.

The royal residence’s breeding program ended several years ago, however — it was said that the queen was unwilling to leave cubs behind when she died.

There is speculation that Prince Andrew, knowing this, may have assured his mother that he would take care of the dogs if need be.

The prince and ex-wife have remained very close since their divorce in 1996, so her involvement comes as no surprise.

The Duchess said the Queen had been “the most incredible mother-in-law and friend” and that she would miss her “more than words can express”.

– This text was published in http://bbc.co.uk/portuguese/internacional-62875008