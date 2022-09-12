Emirates Airbus A380 had 120 empty seats each time it took off to Brazil





At the beginning of August, the airline Emirates, from the United Arab Emirates, changed the aircraft of the daily route connecting São Paulo (Guarulhos) to Dubai, removing the largest passenger plane in the world, the Airbus A380, and replacing the Boeing 777-300ER. Despite being two giants, in terms of passenger capacity, the reduction was significant, as, while the A380 can carry 516 passengers, the Boeing 777 can carry 356, or 31% less.

Analyzing the supply and demand data for air transport in Brazil in the first seven months of the year, when the Airbus A380 was on the route, AEROIN identified a distance between them, indicating the potential reason behind the company’s decision to change the equipment.

On average, the A380 flew between Brazil and the Emirates, considering round-trip flights, with around 120 empty seats per flight. The result is obtained by the formula RPK / ASK (Revenue Passaengers per Km / Available Seats per Km). The table below shows the actual Emirates numbers.





The best month was July 2022, in peak season, when the Airbus A380s flew with around 90 of the 516 free seats per flight. The worst month, in turn, was April, when more than 200 seats were free on each flight. Bearing in mind that the A380 is an aircraft that requires a high occupancy rate to be viable, as indicated by its operating companies.

By offering fewer seats with the Boeing 777-300ER, Emirates can not only enjoy better use, but also be more profitable as prices can be adjusted upwards (calibrated to demand).

The above analysis disregards the effect of hold cargo, which is also an important revenue stream for airlines. However, since the company changed the model of the plane, it is clear that the load did not justify the maintenance of the model with greater capacity.