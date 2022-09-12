Environmentalists puncture milk truck tires in act against dairy industry

Authored by the left movement Animal Rebellion, a protest by environmentalists against the dairy industry ended with at least 50 trucks damaged and 20 activists stranded in Hatfield, 30 kilometers from London. The act took place last week at the Arla and Muller factories.

In videos published by the militants themselves, it is possible to see them using knives, pliers and even drills to cut the tires of the vehicles. In addition to preventing trucks full of milk from delivering the goods, the objective was to demand that companies choose to sell milk of non-animal origin.

It’s Day 5 and Animal Rebellion has disrupted ANOTHER milk processing and distribution centre. Arla Hatfield is the 7th site disrupted. The government must stop funding the destructive animal farming industry, and instead support farmers in a transition to a #PlantBasedFuture. pic.twitter.com/GHJppQgstM — Animal Rebellion (@RebelsAnimal) September 8, 2022

Detainees will answer for damage to private property and trespassing. Despite this, leftist activists have warned that the demonstrations will continue until the government responds to requests from vegans for the use of other types of milk.

The Animal Rebellion initiative also served as a repudiation of the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Liz Truss, who appointed MP Jacob Rees-Mogg to the post of Secretary for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy. Mogg is skeptical of human interference with climate change.

This isn’t the first time Animal Rebellion environmentalists have stirred up controversy over milk. In August, members of the movement emptied bottles of the liquid in a London mall. The militants were removed from the scene. The act was against “climate change”.