Enzo Fittipaldi inherits podium at Monza after Japanese punishment







Load audio player

This Sunday morning (11), in Monza, Italy, Enzo Fittipaldi won his sixth podium in his first full season in formula 2. In a busy race at the Temple of Speed, marked by several confusions, the Charouz Racing System driver dodged the circumstances, climbed 11 positions and, thus, reached fourth position.

Read too:

Due to the disqualification of Ayumu Iwasa, Fittipaldi inherited the position. The Brazilian, who is among the highlights of this F2 season after 13 rounds, started from 15th position and proved himself to be competitive by combining racing strategy and aggression, even if his car does not belong at the head of the grid.

“We expected a busy race, maybe not that busy, but enough to know that being cool and planning a good strategy would be the difference. Starting from 15th position, I took advantage of the chances to overtake and, together with the team, we fixed the timing of the tire change”, explained Enzo.

“Our goal was at least a 5th place to finish this double round of Monza. We actually left with the sixth podium of the season, so I can say that I’m very happy with the result and excited for the ‘season finale’ in Abu Dhabi. Let’s go with everything!”, added Fittipaldi, which is sponsored by Banco do Brasil, Claro, Moura Batteries, Gate.io, Stake, Hyper X, Furia, PLGG, Snapdragon and Fantom.

The third place this Sunday (11) gives 126 points in the championship to Enzo, in order to place him in fifth position in the championship.

The next F2 stage closes the 2022 championship and will be at the Yas Marina circuit in Abu Dhabi between the 18th and 20th of November.

PODCAST #194 – What will Felipe Drugovich’s future be?

FOLLOW OUR FREE PODCAST: