Erlan Bastos and Pamella Holanda clash in a mall in Fortaleza | famous

The journalist and candidate for federal deputy for the state of Ceará, Erlan Bastos and the blogger pamella holland, promoted a real chat inside a cell phone store at Shopping Iguatemi, in Fortaleza. The heated argument took place around 5 pm this Saturday (10). The fight was witnessed by hundreds of customers at the shopping center, which was packed with people.

Erlan Bastos was making adjustments to his personal telephone when Pamella Holanda entered the store. The blogger approached the journalist and went on to say that Bastos was “bought” and questioned “are you crazy about @, huh?” poked the subcelebrity. The journalist, in turn, countered: “You should be ashamed of walking in society, didn’t you say that you are disgusted with the poor and the old people? It’s no use dyeing your hair to disguise, you’re out of control. You should be ashamed to walk in society,” shouted Erlan.

Pamella then replied: “You are chasing me at the behest of my ex-husband, you are a bought”, accused the blogger. Finally, a journalist recalled facts published here by IN OFF. “Whoever is chasing someone is you, created a false complaint against her last boyfriend after she split from DJ Ivis, threatened to kill his own daughteryou are disturbed”, continued Erlan Bastos.

The journalist continued: “Every naughty thing you do, I will disclose it! You said you’re disgusted with the poor so you withdrew your candidacy for state deputy isn’t it?? You are a disgrace, you are a disservice to a woman from Ceará. You embarrass women,” Erlan vented during the discussion.

After all the imbroglio that happened before several witnesses, Pamella Holanda left the store with her head down. The blogger and ex-wife of DJ Ivis noticed that the other customers were looking at her with disapproval, as the journalist recalled controversial facts. So far, Pamella has not commented on the confusion, but if she does, this text will be updated. Erlan used social media to talk about it, see the video below:

