European giant is scared of Endrick’s clause and stays away from young promise

Even without debuting in the professional team of Palmeiras, Endrick has his name strongly linked to European football. Giants from the old continent are aware of the great promise of Brazilian football and promise to fight a great dispute to get him out of Palmeiras when the young player turns 18 years old.

In European football, some clubs have already shown their interest in Endrick. Real Madrid and Barcelona are the two most active clubs in the interest in the Palmeiras player and, even, conversations on the part of both clubs have already taken place between Endrick’s agent and Palmeiras, without any kind of advance.

Recently, in the local media, rumors have surfaced that Endrick is preferred to join the barcelona in the future. However, the first club, in fact, to get in touch, to better understand Endrick’s situation, is Real Madrid, which ended up being scared by the values, according to the ‘Brand‘.

According to the newspaper, Real Madrid believes that paying 60 million euros by Endrick is a high value by the standards of a young talent who has yet to prove himself in Europe. So, at this moment, Real Madrid runs on the outside, leaving Endrick ‘free’ for the other interested parties. However, the situation may change, with Palmeiras agreeing to negotiate him for a value below the clause.

Endrick still hopes to win his first professional opportunity at Palmeiras. On this, Abel opened the game.

“It’s the club’s training, not Abel’s. It’s a process and that’s how we’re going to do it with Endrick. He started at the under-17, won at the under-17, then at the under-20 and, if all goes well, he’ll win at the under.” -20. If everything goes normal, I hope he wins in the first team”said Abel.

