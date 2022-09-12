European plane breaks “taboo” and spends 5 minutes flying over Belarus; there is a reason





An unusual image was captured on August 25th by those following the flight tracking tools. That day, a Boeing 737-800 from low cost European airline Ryanair, en route to Lithuania, briefly flew over Belarus. And, although it may seem strange from the context, there is an explanation for the deviation.

Overflights of EU planes in Belarus have been uncommon, as the country is sanctioned because of the war in Ukraine (Belarus supports Russia’s action) and also because of the incident in May 2021 involving another plane from the same Ryanair, which was escorted by a fighter jet and forced to land in Minsk, allegedly so that the Belarusian regime could arrest an opponent of its government, who was on the flight.

Still, flight FR-2872, en route from Bergamo (Italy) to Vilnius (Lithuania), diverted that day and spent five minutes over Belarus. Normally, the plane flies over Austria, the Czech Republic and Poland to the capital of Lithuania, but this time it turned 90 degrees to the right. The brief overflight of Belarusian territory was recorded on the flight tracking platform FlightRadar24, as shown in the image below.





The reason behind such a deviation and the contradiction to sanctions was due to flight safety, which must always be above any other factor. That day, severe storms were hitting that region of Eastern Europe, so walking into the thick clouds could be a threat.

As Belarus is sanctioned but there is no war going on on its territory, overflighting its territory would be safe from an operational point of view, and that is what prompted the pilots of the Ryanair plane to do so.

Given the history of the diverted flight in 2021 cited above, it is still possible that Ryanair crew did some additional checks with ground crews to ensure that this would not happen again (e.g. if there were any passengers who might have been in some Belarusian list), but about that we will never know.