Every day 10 people are hospitalized with aortic aneurysm in Brazil – Sade

Most aneurysms are asymptomatic and smoking is one of the main risk factors. (photo: 0fjd125gk87 /Pixabay ) An unprecedented survey by the Brazilian Society of Angiology and Vascular Surgery (SBACV) identified that at least 10 people are hospitalized in the country because of aortic aneurysm, a problem that affects the main blood vessel in the body and that, if there is no diagnosis and treatment, can lead to death or compromise the health and quality of life of patients. In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, experts see an upward trend in calls of this type in the first months of 2022 compared to previous years.

The calculation points out that, between January 2012 and May 2022, almost 40 thousand people underwent procedures to treat the disease, with thousands of cases with fatal outcome. The numbers refer only to services provided by hospitals in the Unified Health System (SUS). In view of this, it is estimated that the number of cases is higher due to care provided by health plans and in a particular way.

“Many vascular problems do not present symptoms and the routine of clinical consultations is essential to discover them in a preventive way, increasing the chances of good results in the treatments and even cure. Aortic aneurysm is an example that suggests the importance of regular clinical follow-up. Considering its almost always asymptomatic nature, the diagnosis becomes more common during the investigation of other parallel diseases”, explains Julio Peclat, president of SBACV.

national scenery

The SBACV used official SUS numbers to understand the prevalence of aortic aneurysm in the historical series from January 2012 to May 2022. The data indicate that a total of 39,833 procedures for treating the disease were performed in this period. Of these total admissions, about 13% had a fatal outcome, resulting in the death of 5,297 patients. Also read: What is an aneurysm and how to prevent it.

Most procedures in the country are concentrated in the Southeast region, with 49% (19,430) of the records related to hospitalizations for the treatment of aortic aneurysms. The North, on the other hand, was the one with the fewest cases of the disease, with 1,875 hospitalizations. In the table below, there are other details of the number of hospital procedures, performed from January 2012 to May 2022, in each Brazilian region.

One fact draws the attention of specialists and warns about the consequences of the suspension of clinical follow-ups during the health crisis caused by covid-19. The survey identified that the number of hospitalizations for aortic aneurysm recorded in the first five months of 2022 already exceeds the value corresponding to the same period during the last 10 years.

In the first five months of 2012, Brazil totaled 1,182 disease-related hospital procedures. In the same period of 2022, the country already has 2,011 hospitalizations for treatment of aortic aneurysms, a number 70% higher than that observed at the beginning of the historical series. The evolution of this situation is shown in the following table, which shows the results of notifications of hospitalizations in the SUS for treatment of the disease in the first five months of each year.

bit data

Data related to deaths due to vascular problems indicate that 5,291 people lost their lives from January 2012 to May 2022. As in the ranking of hospitalizations, Southeast Brazil leads with 50% of the records, that is, the region concentrates 2,635 deaths from the disease, as shown in the table below.

In general, an increase in the number of deaths per aortic aneurysm treatment was recorded throughout the history series. However, in 2020 there was a small reduction of 4% compared to the previous year, which suggests a relationship with the rigor of social distancing during the emergency period due to the pandemic.

“The number of hospitalizations and deaths is an alert to the importance of routine vascular health care. Aortic aneurysm is a disease that must be monitored from its early stages, however, its effects are silent. Without preventive consultations to check the functioning of the vascular system, the problem ends up being discovered when it is already a threat to the patient’s life”, warns Julio Peclat, president of SBACV.

situation in the states

So Paulo was the Brazilian state that most performed procedures for the treatment of aortic aneurysms, totaling 10,444, which represents 26% of the total for the entire country. Then appear Minas Gerais and Rio Grande do Sul, representing 12% and 10%, respectively. Amap (66 records) and Roraima (62 records) were the states that, in the historical series, recorded fewer hospitalizations.

When considering the percentage variation between 2012, the beginning of the historical series, and 2021, the last year in which it was possible to obtain consolidated data for all 12 months, Alagoas reveals the highest increase among all the federative units in the country, with a 714% increase in 10 years old. Other states with expressive growth in the number of admissions are Sergipe (228%), Rondnia (158%) and Distrito Federal (146%). Check below the number of admissions in each Brazilian state, from January 2012 to May 2022.

The main features of the disease

To understand the threats of aortic aneurysm, as well as ways to prevent the problem, vascular surgeon Mateus Borges, director of Publications at SBACV, explains the main characteristics of the disease and details aspects related to its diagnosis and treatment.

1 – What is an aneurysm and what are its consequences when located in the aorta?

“Aneurysms are focal dilations of the wall of a vessel. Among the aneurysms located in the extracranial arteries, the most common is that of the abdominal aorta. Abdominal aortic aneurysms are mostly asymptomatic, but can grow and rupture, leading to severe hemorrhage. It is often fatal. Aneurysms can contain thrombi inside that travel to the legs, causing parallel problems such as ischemia (lack of circulation) in the limbs.”

2 – What are the main causes of aortic aneurysm?

“Most abdominal aortic aneurysms are of degenerative etiology. There is still a genetic, familial, inflammatory or infectious contribution to their genesis.”

3 – What are the first signs?

“Most aneurysms are asymptomatic. During their expansion, they can cause pain, discomfort, and the rupture usually leads to sudden and intense abdominal pain, radiating to the back, flanks or even the groin. The problem is usually asymptomatic, it often does not show signs or symptoms of its existence. On physical examination, it is sometimes possible to palpate a pulsating mass in the abdomen, near the navel, but tests are usually necessary to confirm its existence.”

4- Are there risk factors?

“There are several risk behaviors. We can highlight the use of cigarettes as the main modifiable factor. Advanced age, obesity and high blood pressure also trigger the alert. It is important to note that this disease affects more males, who are four-years-old to six times more affected than females. There is also a family tendency, and it is essential that people with affected relatives undergo an earlier investigation of the problem.”

5 – How is the diagnosis made?

“Clinical examination with abdominal palpation can lead to the suspicion of an aneurysm, but it is not considered accurate enough to confirm or rule out the diagnosis. Abdominal ultrasound is the initial tool to be used for the screening of the disease. It is also used for its follow-up. until an indication for intervention is considered, where more detailed examinations are necessary. Routine investigation of aneurysms can benefit elderly men, especially smokers. Other examinations such as angiotomography and angioresonance are capable of providing the diagnosis and also the anatomical detail necessary for defining a surgical treatment strategy.”

6 – What preventive care can be taken?

“The main modifiable risk factor is smoking, which must be stopped immediately. In addition, note the following points: in the face of a family history of aneurysm, attention should be redoubled and screening more liberal; the control of comorbidities, such as hypertension and obesity, should be encouraged; and research in a risk subgroup of the population can also lead to early diagnosis and follow-up, in this way, the treatment, when indicated, occurs in a less severe phase of the disease, before its break.”