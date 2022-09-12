Every day 10 people are hospitalized with aortic aneurysm in Brazil – Sade

An unprecedented survey by the Brazilian Society of Angiology and Vascular Surgery (SBACV) identified that at least 10 people are hospitalized in the country because of aortic aneurysm, a problem that affects the main blood vessel in the body and that, if there is no diagnosis and treatment, can lead to death or compromise the health and quality of life of patients. In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, experts see an upward trend in calls of this type in the first months of 2022 compared to previous years.
“Many vascular problems do not present symptoms and the routine of clinical consultations is essential to discover them in a preventive way, increasing the chances of good results in the treatments and even cure. Aortic aneurysm is an example that suggests the importance of regular clinical follow-up. Considering its almost always asymptomatic nature, the diagnosis becomes more common during the investigation of other parallel diseases”, explains Julio Peclat, president of SBACV.
national scenery
Most procedures in the country are concentrated in the Southeast region, with 49% (19,430) of the records related to hospitalizations for the treatment of aortic aneurysms. The North, on the other hand, was the one with the fewest cases of the disease, with 1,875 hospitalizations. In the table below, there are other details of the number of hospital procedures, performed from January 2012 to May 2022, in each Brazilian region.
One fact draws the attention of specialists and warns about the consequences of the suspension of clinical follow-ups during the health crisis caused by covid-19. The survey identified that the number of hospitalizations for aortic aneurysm recorded in the first five months of 2022 already exceeds the value corresponding to the same period during the last 10 years.
bit data
Data related to deaths due to vascular problems indicate that 5,291 people lost their lives from January 2012 to May 2022. As in the ranking of hospitalizations, Southeast Brazil leads with 50% of the records, that is, the region concentrates 2,635 deaths from the disease, as shown in the table below.
In general, an increase in the number of deaths per aortic aneurysm treatment was recorded throughout the history series. However, in 2020 there was a small reduction of 4% compared to the previous year, which suggests a relationship with the rigor of social distancing during the emergency period due to the pandemic.
situation in the states
So Paulo was the Brazilian state that most performed procedures for the treatment of aortic aneurysms, totaling 10,444, which represents 26% of the total for the entire country. Then appear Minas Gerais and Rio Grande do Sul, representing 12% and 10%, respectively. Amap (66 records) and Roraima (62 records) were the states that, in the historical series, recorded fewer hospitalizations.
The main features of the disease
To understand the threats of aortic aneurysm, as well as ways to prevent the problem, vascular surgeon Mateus Borges, director of Publications at SBACV, explains the main characteristics of the disease and details aspects related to its diagnosis and treatment.
1 – What is an aneurysm and what are its consequences when located in the aorta?
“Aneurysms are focal dilations of the wall of a vessel. Among the aneurysms located in the extracranial arteries, the most common is that of the abdominal aorta. Abdominal aortic aneurysms are mostly asymptomatic, but can grow and rupture, leading to severe hemorrhage. It is often fatal. Aneurysms can contain thrombi inside that travel to the legs, causing parallel problems such as ischemia (lack of circulation) in the limbs.”
2 – What are the main causes of aortic aneurysm?
“Most abdominal aortic aneurysms are of degenerative etiology. There is still a genetic, familial, inflammatory or infectious contribution to their genesis.”
3 – What are the first signs?
“There are several risk behaviors. We can highlight the use of cigarettes as the main modifiable factor. Advanced age, obesity and high blood pressure also trigger the alert. It is important to note that this disease affects more males, who are four-years-old to six times more affected than females. There is also a family tendency, and it is essential that people with affected relatives undergo an earlier investigation of the problem.”
