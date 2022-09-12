Ex-BBB Jessi admits price of fame and says she needs to have sex

The ex-Jessi was present at Rock in Rio 2022 today. in chat with splashthe teacher talked about cruising, politics and how to make money today.
She, who is a biology teacher, decided to boost her earnings with publicity. “Everyone knows that teachers in Brazil have a terrible salary and don’t get what they deserve,” she said.
She still doesn’t consider herself a wealthy person, but admits that life has improved and changed completely. Today, she doesn’t care about money, and considers herself in a place of privilege.
In politics
Jessi doesn’t think twice before giving her political position:
“I used different government plans so that today I could say that I have a master’s degree in Biology. Regarding politics, somewhere we got lost and focused our energies on the politicians’ ego and not on what Brazil really needs. But I always make it clear that I’m completely anti-Bolsonaro. And for several reasons: I’m a woman, black, peripheral and a teacher.”
relationships
Another factor that changed a lot was Jessi’s love life. She realized that, after the BBB, people were afraid to “reach” her. Therefore, she prefers to show a lot of interest, and, if necessary, go to the person.
But for now, he’s just rolling: “But so far, nothing serious has happened. A little thing or two, but nothing serious. But I need to kiss on the mouth, have sex. Every now and then it happens.”
Rock in Rio 2022 reaches its last day with a 100% female line-up; see photos
1 / 14
Audience on the last day of RiR
Public attends and protests in favor of presidential candidate Lula, at Liniker’s concert, on the last day of Rock in Rio
Júlio Guimarães/UOL
two / 14
liner
Liniker opens the shows on the Sunset stage, on the last day of Rock in Rio
Júlio Guimarães/UOL
3 / 14
Liniker cries on the Sunset stage
Liniker cries while performing on the Sunset stage, on the last day of Rock in Rio 2022
Júlio Guimarães/UOL
4 / 14
Tribute to Elza Soares
Show “Power! Elza Vive, a show in honor of Elza Soares”, brought together Larissa Luz, Caio Prado, Agnes Nunes, Majur, Gaby Amarantos and Mart’nália on the Sunset Stage
Zô Guimarães/UOL
5 / 14
Audience at the tribute show
The public is present on the Sunset stage, at Rock in Rio, in a show that honors Elza Soares
Zô Guimarães/UOL
6 / 14
Ivete Sangalo on the Mundo Stage
Ivete Sangalo opens the shows on the Mundo stage, on the last day of Rock in Rio
Júlio Guimarães/UOL
7 / 14
Ivete Sangalo
Ivete Sangalo sings her hits when opening the shows on the Mundo stage, on the last day of Rock in Rio
Júlio Guimarães/UOL
8 / 14
Ivete Sangalo and her son
Ivete Sangalo kisses her son Marcelo, who plays in her band, before they begin the performance of the song “Quando a Chuva Passar”
Playback/Multishow
9 / 14
Macy Gray on the Sunset Stage
Macy Gray performs on the Sunset stage, on the last day of Rock in Rio
Zô Guimarães/UOL
10 / 14
Macy Gray
Singing her classics, Macy Gray performs on the Sunset stage, on the last day of Rock in Rio
Zô Guimarães/UOL
11 / 14
Rita Ora on the World stage
Rita Ora shines a lot when performing on the Mundo stage, on the last day of Rock in Rio
Júlio Guimarães/UOL
12 / 14
Rita Ora
The singer Rita Ora performed on the Mundo stage and packed a crowd with her hits, during the last day of Rock in Rio
Júlio Guimarães/UOL
13 / 14
Megan Thee Stallion
Megan Thee Stallion performs on the Mundo stage with a look inspired by Brazilian samba
Zô Guimarães/UOL
14 / 14
Megan Thee Stallion on stage
Megan Thee Stallion performs on the Mundo stage, on the last day of Rock in Rio