Ex-BBB Jessi admits price of fame and says she needs to have sex

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 2 hours ago Entertainment Comments Off on Ex-BBB Jessi admits price of fame and says she needs to have sex 1 Views

The ex-Jessi was present at Rock in Rio 2022 today. in chat with splashthe teacher talked about cruising, politics and how to make money today.

She, who is a biology teacher, decided to boost her earnings with publicity. “Everyone knows that teachers in Brazil have a terrible salary and don’t get what they deserve,” she said.

She still doesn’t consider herself a wealthy person, but admits that life has improved and changed completely. Today, she doesn’t care about money, and considers herself in a place of privilege.

In politics

Jessi doesn’t think twice before giving her political position:

“I used different government plans so that today I could say that I have a master’s degree in Biology. Regarding politics, somewhere we got lost and focused our energies on the politicians’ ego and not on what Brazil really needs. But I always make it clear that I’m completely anti-Bolsonaro. And for several reasons: I’m a woman, black, peripheral and a teacher.”

relationships

Another factor that changed a lot was Jessi’s love life. She realized that, after the BBB, people were afraid to “reach” her. Therefore, she prefers to show a lot of interest, and, if necessary, go to the person.

But for now, he’s just rolling: “But so far, nothing serious has happened. A little thing or two, but nothing serious. But I need to kiss on the mouth, have sex. Every now and then it happens.”

Rock in Rio 2022 reaches its last day with a 100% female line-up; see photos

Audience attends Liniker's show on the last day of Rock in Rio - Júlio Guimarães/UOL

1 / 14

Audience on the last day of RiR

Public attends and protests in favor of presidential candidate Lula, at Liniker’s concert, on the last day of Rock in Rio

Júlio Guimarães/UOL

Liniker opens the shows on the Sunset stage, on the last day of Rock in Rio - Júlio Guimarães/UOL

two / 14

liner

Liniker opens the shows on the Sunset stage, on the last day of Rock in Rio

Júlio Guimarães/UOL

Liniker cries while performing on the Sunset stage, on the last day of Rock in Rio 2022 - Júlio Guimarães/UOL

3 / 14

Liniker cries on the Sunset stage

Liniker cries while performing on the Sunset stage, on the last day of Rock in Rio 2022

Júlio Guimarães/UOL

Larissa Luz, Caio Prado, Agnes Nunes, Majur, Gaby Amarantos and Mart'nália on the Sunset Stage, at Rock in Rio - Zô Guimarães/UOL

4 / 14

Tribute to Elza Soares

Show “Power! Elza Vive, a show in honor of Elza Soares”, brought together Larissa Luz, Caio Prado, Agnes Nunes, Majur, Gaby Amarantos and Mart’nália on the Sunset Stage

Zô Guimarães/UOL

Audience is present on the Sunset stage, in a show in honor of Elza Soares - Zô Guimarães/UOL

5 / 14

Audience at the tribute show

The public is present on the Sunset stage, at Rock in Rio, in a show that honors Elza Soares

Zô Guimarães/UOL

Ivete Sangalo opens the shows on the Mundo stage, on the last day of Rock in Rio - Júlio Guimarães/UOL

6 / 14

Ivete Sangalo on the Mundo Stage

Ivete Sangalo opens the shows on the Mundo stage, on the last day of Rock in Rio

Júlio Guimarães/UOL

Ivete Sangalo sings her hits as she opens the shows on the Mundo stage, on the last day of Rock in Rio - Júlio Guimarães/UOL

7 / 14

Ivete Sangalo

Ivete Sangalo sings her hits when opening the shows on the Mundo stage, on the last day of Rock in Rio

Júlio Guimarães/UOL

Ivete Sangalo kisses her son Marcelo, who plays in her band - Reproduction/Multishow

8 / 14

Ivete Sangalo and her son

Ivete Sangalo kisses her son Marcelo, who plays in her band, before they begin the performance of the song “Quando a Chuva Passar”

Playback/Multishow

Macy Gray performs on the Sunset stage, on the last day of Rock in Rio - Zô Guimarães/UOL

9 / 14

Macy Gray on the Sunset Stage

Macy Gray performs on the Sunset stage, on the last day of Rock in Rio

Zô Guimarães/UOL

Macy Gray performs on the Sunset stage, on the last day of Rock in Rio - Zô Guimarães/UOL

10 / 14

Macy Gray

Singing her classics, Macy Gray performs on the Sunset stage, on the last day of Rock in Rio

Zô Guimarães/UOL

Rita Ora shines a lot when performing on the Mundo stage, on the last day of Rock in Rio - Júlio Guimarães/UOL

11 / 14

Rita Ora on the World stage

Rita Ora shines a lot when performing on the Mundo stage, on the last day of Rock in Rio

Júlio Guimarães/UOL

Rita Ora performs on the Mundo stage, on the last day of Rock in Rio - Júlio Guimarães/UOL

12 / 14

Rita Ora

The singer Rita Ora performed on the Mundo stage and packed a crowd with her hits, during the last day of Rock in Rio

Júlio Guimarães/UOL

Megan Thee Stallion performs on the Mundo stage with a look inspired by Brazilian samba - Zô Guimarães/UOL

13 / 14

Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion performs on the Mundo stage with a look inspired by Brazilian samba

Zô Guimarães/UOL

Megan Thee Stallion on the Mundo do Rock in Rio stage - Zô Guimarães/UOL

14 / 14

Megan Thee Stallion on stage

Megan Thee Stallion performs on the Mundo stage, on the last day of Rock in Rio

Zô Guimarães/UOL

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

Maria Rita’s show at Rock in Rio becomes a pro-Lula rally

Maria Rita performs at the Sunset Stage at Rock In Rio. — Photo: Marcos Serra …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved