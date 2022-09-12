Ex-BBB Jessi admits price of fame and says she needs to have sex

The ex-Jessi was present at Rock in Rio 2022 today. in chat with splashthe teacher talked about cruising, politics and how to make money today.

She, who is a biology teacher, decided to boost her earnings with publicity. “Everyone knows that teachers in Brazil have a terrible salary and don’t get what they deserve,” she said.

She still doesn’t consider herself a wealthy person, but admits that life has improved and changed completely. Today, she doesn’t care about money, and considers herself in a place of privilege.

In politics

Jessi doesn’t think twice before giving her political position:

“I used different government plans so that today I could say that I have a master’s degree in Biology. Regarding politics, somewhere we got lost and focused our energies on the politicians’ ego and not on what Brazil really needs. But I always make it clear that I’m completely anti-Bolsonaro. And for several reasons: I’m a woman, black, peripheral and a teacher.”

relationships

Another factor that changed a lot was Jessi’s love life. She realized that, after the BBB, people were afraid to “reach” her. Therefore, she prefers to show a lot of interest, and, if necessary, go to the person.

But for now, he’s just rolling: “But so far, nothing serious has happened. A little thing or two, but nothing serious. But I need to kiss on the mouth, have sex. Every now and then it happens.”

Rock in Rio 2022 reaches its last day with a 100% female line-up; see photos