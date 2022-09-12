Ex-global candidate for deputy in RJ, but still has alimony debt with his daughter

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 1 min ago Entertainment Comments Off on Ex-global candidate for deputy in RJ, but still has alimony debt with his daughter 0 Views

Actor is candidate for state deputy in Rio de Janeiro for the Green Party




About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

TV Globo and affiliates interview candidates for governor across the country from this 2nd | Elections 2022

Starting this Monday (12), TV Globo and its affiliates will interview candidates for governor of …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved