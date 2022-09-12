Ex-global candidate for deputy in RJ, but still has alimony debt with his daughter

Actor is candidate for state deputy in Rio de Janeiro for the Green Party
247 – Candidate for state deputy in Rio de Janeiro for the Green Party, André Gonçalves has not yet paid a pension debt to his eldest daughter, Manuela Seiblitz, in court. According to Tereza Seiblitz, the actor’s ex-wife, the payment renegotiation agreement has not yet been concluded. The report is from the TV News portal.
“Manuela’s father has not yet paid what he owes. It is being negotiated as it is, and has always been, Manuela’s wish. The agreement is being negotiated, but has not yet been concluded”, said the actress, in an interview with Patrícia. Kogut, columnist for the newspaper O Globo.
Last Wednesday (7), Danielle Winits’ husband removed the electronic anklet after serving 60 days of house arrest for non-payment of child support. At the time, Gonçalves even declared that he already had an agreement closed with his eldest daughter.
