F1 rookie scores, says he didn’t sleep and goes viral

Dutchman Nyck de Vries made his debut in Formula 1 on the right foot this Sunday (11): hastily called up to replace Alexander Albon at Williams, the 27-year-old finished in ninth place, which earned him two points on the leaderboard, and he was also voted by the public as the driver of the day at the Italian GP – Max Verstappen was the winner of the race, with Charles Leclerc and George Russell completing the podium.

Nicholas Latifi, Williams’ starting driver and Albon’s original partner, finished the race in 15th position and has yet to score points for the season.

“My last 24 hours were a dream. I didn’t really have a lot of time to think because everything went so fast. I had a really bad sleep, first excited and then nervous. I didn’t even dare look at my sleep tracker because basically I stayed up all night. But maybe it helped me, because I stayed focused on work,” said Nyck de Vries after the race.

The Dutchman was called in at the last minute to replace Albon, who had a bout of appendicitis and required surgery. The Williams starter woke up in pain on Saturday. An hour and a half before the third free practice, De Vries was called up. He had already driven Formula 1 in free practice, including at Aston Martin this weekend, and surprised him by taking 14th place in qualifying – Latifi, for example, did not even advance to Q2.

“My start wasn’t great, but it was enough to keep the position and I think it was fundamental to get into the rhythm. That’s why I was very happy with our strategy and how we managed to do that. The car was great”, described the driver, who said he had received encouraging messages from Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen in recent hours.

Nyck de Vries was ninth in the Formula 1 Italian GP for Williams this Sunday (11) Image: Bryn Lennon – Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

How do I get out of here?

In the last few hours, a video has gone viral on social media that shows Nyck de Vries trying to leave the car after the Italian GP. Perhaps due to lack of practice, the Dutchman needs help from Williams officials.