F2 champion, Brazilian Felipe Drugovich will take place of Aston Martin in F1 – 09/12/2022

When Felipe Drugovich entered the crowded grid for the Italian GP, ​​the first thing he did was take a picture of the crowd. “Our grid is busy already, but certainly not like this,” he would say with his usual calm. A few hours later, there he was answering Daniel Ricciardo’s questions about how to find caipirinhas in Milan to celebrate his Formula 2 title, by participating in a program produced by F1 as a co-host. Little by little, he is entering the world he has dreamed of since childhood, announced this Monday as an Aston Martin development driver for next year.

The program offered by Aston is something Drugovich has not had so far in his career as he opted for the route of not being linked to any driver development academies in F1. Lots of work on the simulator, helping to set up the car that Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll will drive next season, on-track testing with 2021 cars (which is allowed by the regulations) and the reserve role.

The idea is to start work this year, doing the 300km necessary for him to obtain the superlicence even before the points obtained from winning the title are computed (which should only happen at the end of the year). This opens up the possibility that Drugovich will participate in a free practice session in F1, the last stage of the year.

At the São Paulo GP, this would not be possible as it is a sprint weekend. And with that, there is only one free practice left before the drivers prepare their cars for qualifying and the two races of the weekend.

Aston Martin had been pushing him to quickly define his future, knowing that the way the MP Motorsport driver behaved in the last two weekends before his title-winning race had caught the attention of rivals. It was not uncommon to find people in the paddock who doubted that he would continue with the same consistency in these three races in three straight weekends, so decisive for the championship. And he proved these people wrong.

Aston’s door wasn’t the only one that opened, although it was always the clearest way. And there is a possibility that the driver will be released if he has a seat as a starter, although that seems quite unlikely at this point.

Nyck de Vries was ninth in the Formula 1 Italian GP for Williams Image: Bryn Lennon – Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

At Alpine and Williams, Nyck De Vries appears highly rated, even more so after the positive weekend that the Dutchman had, replacing Alex Albon and scoring in his debut for the English team. His relationship with Mercedes could be a point in favor of Williams, who could also offer a longer contract.

Also because Alpine needs a pilot for next year, seeking a more long-term solution to all the drama caused by the departure of Fernando Alonso and Oscar Piastri only next year. Within this context, the name of Nico Hulkenberg is quoted, with the German also being linked to the Haas vacancy. In both cases, Mick Schumacher runs out.

Guanyu Zhou’s renewal is a mere formality. At AlphaTauri, Pierre Gasly has a contract and will only leave if Colton Herta gets the points to have the super license. The American will even test with Alpine, but it is not known if he has a chance in the French team or if this is part of the deal for Alpine to stay with Gasly if the Indy driver’s arrival goes well.

On the other hand, De Vries’ own example teaches Drugovich his lessons. Like him, the Dutchman took three years to become Formula 2 champion and did not immediately get a seat in F1. De Vries came to race in other categories, was Formula E champion, but maintained his ties with F1 through Mercedes. And, even at 27, his experience ended up making him one of the most talked about names in the pilot market.