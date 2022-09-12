Fala Brasil enters a new phase with Eduardo Ribeiro and Mariana Godoy









With Sergio Aguiar going to “Domingo Espetacular”, Eduardo Ribeiro, as of this Monday, will team up with Mariana Godoy in the presentation of “Fala Brasil”, from 8:40 am to 10:00 am.

In the words of Record, the program “starts to have the versatility of Eduardo Ribeiro, who has already worked as a special reporter, presenter and has great experience with live journalism”.

The professional joins Mariana in the newscast, which has been a fixed-grid product for almost 25 years.

Edu spoke to the column about this new moment in his career:

“Returning to daily journalism is a desire I’ve been chasing. A gift from Record TV. And an opportunity like that is not to be missed. It’s a chance to touch people up close, translating news that can change the course of their day. I’m too happy about it. I’ve been waking up at 5 am to get used to it and also to help with the closing of the newspaper. The super Mariana Godoy received me very well. She is a complete journalist. I bet we’ll have a good laugh together whenever the news lets it!”

Also according to Record, “Fala Brasil” gains even more agility, with a more vibrant, dynamic and relaxed news. The main squares will have more space with direct entrances from the streets and newsrooms throughout Brazil.

New technical resources also arrive at “Fala Brasil”, such as drones and more mochilinks. Helicopters, in the capital of São Paulo and other squares, bring the hottest information in the cities. In Greater São Paulo, the number of reporters will increase.

International correspondents, in strategic points in the world, such as Europe, the United States, Japan, Israel, will have daily entries in the newspaper. The new phase of “Fala Brasil” also includes blocks on sports and weather forecasting. And a special core of investigative materials will bring topics that affect the daily life of Brazilians. This is the new proposal.