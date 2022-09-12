False: World Trade Center building collapsed by plane impact, not bombs and explosives – News

The 9/11 attacks, as the attacks against the United States coordinated by the fundamentalist organization Al-Qaeda became known, complete 21 years this Sunday (11).

The episode was marked in history after 19 terrorists hijacked four commercial planes that took off from the east coast of the country towards California and launched them against the buildings of the World Trade Center, popularly known as “Twin Towers”, in New York, and against the Pentagon in Washington. One of the aircraft crashed before it reached the target, which was possibly the Capitol.





After the tragedy, which resulted in the deaths of nearly 3,000 people, theories emerged of what would have happened to Building 7 of the World Trade Center, a skyscraper that was not hit by a plane, but collapsed quickly and symmetrically.

From this, several people began to propagate that the building had been destroyed by a controlled demolition, using explosives and flammable materials, and this would justify the speed of the collapse. The idea is perpetuated to this day.





The story gained strength after a phrase said by the owner of the building, Larry Silverstein, in an interview. When talking about the evacuation of the firefighters from the building, he used an expression that meant that this speech was interpreted as an allusion to the moment when the explosives were detonated.

A group of scientists, who did not believe the official reports, still examined four samples of dust from the site and said they had found thermite material, which reacts violently in contact with heat, according to the report. BBC. The study was published in a popular science journal in 2009.





Despite this, in a three-year investigation, the National Institute of Standards and Technology concluded that Building 7 collapsed because of uncontrollable fires, caused by the collapse of the North Tower of the World Trade Center, which burned the building for seven hours.

There was also no evidence of explosive charges and there is no record of the series of explosions that would be expected in the event of a controlled demolition.

Regarding the supposed “thermitic material” found by the scientists in the dust, the analyzes indicated that it was a type of basic paint.



* Intern at R7under the supervision of Marcos Rogério Lopes.



