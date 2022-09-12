Fathers, Wives and Children: King Charles III’s Relationship with the Family | Fantastic

Charles Phillip Arthur George, the queen’s eldest son, spent 73 years first in the line of succession. Now, Prince Charles is officiated as King Charles III.

Charles III assumes the throne at age 73; find out who is the new monarch

The Crown made the protocol announcement: “The queen is dead, long live the king”. The British anthem once again saluted a male monarch: “God save the king”.

Charles’ first address to the nation mixed affection with grief. He thanked the “dear mother” for all the love and declared that she was starting the last great journey to join “the dear late father”, Philip, who was not at the birth of their child: the prince preferred to play squash while Elizabeth gave birth to the baby. first-born.

In the first year of Charles’ life, his father became a lieutenant in the British navy. He was based on the Island of Malta, and Elizabeth decided to spend as much time with her husband as possible. She was used to her parents’ travels and had no problem leaving Charles with babysitters..

Philip sent Charles to the same boarding school where he grew up, but the future king hated the school’s rigidity and complained in letters that he was bullied. To the father’s disappointment, the son was also not excited about his military career.. In the 1970s, he met Camila Shand at a polo match, and the two dated a few times before Charles served in the Navy.

But in one of those comings and goings of the sea, Camila was engaged to another man. Then, Charles dated a few women, and one of them was Sarah Spencer, Diana’s older sister. Lady Di seemed the perfect choice, but she discovered her husband’s betrayal everywhere..

The marriages of three of the queen’s four children collapsed in the early 1990s, and the tabloids cashed in on the playground fire. The castle fire capped 1992, a year that Elizabeth II called “horrible”. Diana brought down the castle walls in 1995 when she called her husband’s lover Camila, whose last name was now Parker-Bowles, a “rottweiler” and said on TV that there were ‘three people at her wedding, so it was a little crowded. …”.

William and Harry attended Charles and Camilla’s wedding despite rumors that they wouldn’t, and a royal biographer said William’s grievance with his stepmother lasted into his mid-20s.. The pinnacle of Charles’ rehabilitation was at Harry’s wedding: Meghan had problems with her father, and it was her father-in-law who walked the bride down the aisle. Watch the full report in the video above.

