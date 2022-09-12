Feira do Rio Antigo, Beco do Rato, São Januário: discover the Rio de Janeiro programs of the international stars of Rock in Rio | Rock in Rio 2022

International artists who came to Rock in Rio were not restricted to the most popular tourist circuit in the South Zone – where the stars usually stay – and Barra da Tijuca, the region closest to the City of Rock.

During the two weeks of the festival, the musicians performed very carioca shows also in the Center and North Zone of the city.

Green Day’s drummer, Tré Cool had a blast at Beco do Rato, a traditional samba house in downtown Rio. There, Tré drank cachaça, played tambourine with the musicians during the song ‘Oya’, which was a hit with the pagode group Sensação. He ended up posting images of the night on his social networks the night before the band’s show, considered one of the best at Rock in Rio 2022.

Rat Alley

Address: R. Joaquim Silva, 11 – Centro, Rio de Janeiro

Schedule on the website

The biggest star of the last day of Rock in Rio, Dua Lipa took a walking tour of the Lapa region, in the Center. During the walk, she passed the Feira do Rio Antigo. The event started as a periodic point of sale of antiques, since Rua do Lavradio had several antique shops. Nowadays, it also offers options for those who want to consume gastronomy, handicrafts and art.

Rio Antigo Fair

Address: Rua do Lavradio, Lapa

Every Saturday from 10 am to 7 pm.

Vasco fans, for years, have among their flags in the stadium the one of Eddie, mascot of the heavy metal band Iron Maiden. On the night of August 31, the character who also became the mascot of one of the club’s organized fans won an illustrious company in São Januário: guitarist Janick Gers went to see the team’s victory over Guarani in the Campeonato Brasileiro Série B.

Located in the region of São Cristóvão, the Vasco stadium was founded in 1927, after a fundraising campaign with the Portuguese colony in Rio, preserving the neocolonial façade.

Sao Januario Stadium

R. Gen. Almério de Moura, 131 – Vasco da Gama

Information about scheduling visits on Vasco’s website

