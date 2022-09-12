Felipe Neto has an anxiety crisis at Rock in Rio: ‘I was born to be a recluse’

From the Newsroom 09/10/2022 – 19:26 Share

Many celebrities are attending every day of the Rock in Riobut Felipe Neto is an exception. The youtuber only attended the festival last Friday (9), but was unable to stay until the end of the event to watch the main show, by the American punk rock band. green Day.

On Instagram, Felipe Neto vented about his quick passage through the event, claiming to have had an anxiety crisis. “One day I hope to be able to deal with fame and have the social battery to endure interviews, photos and small talk without attacking my anxiety. Unfortunately I can’t. I was born to be a recluse”, exposed the digital influencer.

According to him, he managed to stay 3 hours at the festival. “While I held on, it was very special. there it hits [a ansiedade] and it’s gone, it’s home immediately”, he declared.

Despite this, Felipe assured that he is doing well, and calmed the fans, declaring that “they don’t need to worry”. “It was wonderful and I had a lot of fun! It’s just that I’m crazy in the head and I have to deal with these moments”, he concluded.