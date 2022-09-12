festival welcomes this Sunday Ludmilla and Lexa

There is no more democratic line-up than Rock in Rio! After the Pagode in Rio on Saturday, September 10th, comes Baile Funk in Rio, with none other than Ludmilla and Lexa, this Sunday, 11th.

Lud sings on the Sunset Stage, ending this year’s program in space. The singer confided that her performance at the festival cost R$ 2 million (“Everything good has its price”, she said) and even said that it will be “the show of her life”.

On Sunday morning, the singer posted on her networks a funk that makes reference to her name and wrote: “It’s the pique today, huh”.

This Saturday, the 10th, she generated even more expectations in her audience when she told that she has a “very special announcement” to make during her show at the Sunset Stage.

Lexa, on the other hand, sings at Espaço Favela and is feeling anxious. She takes the stage with 30 dancers and looks created by her sister, Wenny Isa, only 13 years old, who, despite her young age, is already a stylist and has her own brand.

“How we idealized this day, as it is expected.. First time as a headliner on stage that has so much meaning for me that is Favela. Last day of this amazing event. Let’s go, my TIME, today is the day to deliver a show for grown-ups !”, posted the singer, already looking forward to the moment.

— Today, funk will liven up a lot here. I’m going to roll around in Espaço Favela with Lexa, roll some more with Ludmilla on the Sunset Stage and end up rolling around in Dua Lipa — 25-year-old Gabriela Cândido laughs.

Gabriela Cândido, 25, wore a sequined blouse Photo: Isabella Cardoso

Coming from São Paulo especially for Rock in Rio, Hingrid Oliveira guarantees that he will go to see Dua Lipa’s show, but will have time to enjoy Ludmilla’s performance:

— I’ll drink, watch and dance is a consequence — he jokes.